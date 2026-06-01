Uflex, Saregama India, Redington shares rise up to 12% today 

Shares of Uflex Ltd, Saregama India and Redington rose up 12% amid an otherwise volatile broader market action today. While Uflex shares rose 12.11%, Saregama India stock was up 12.46%. Redington shares were not far behind with gains of 8.35% . Uflex shares rallied on the back of strong Q4 earnings. The board also recommended a dividend of Rs.3/- per equity share of Rs 10/- each (30%) for the financial year ended 31st March 2026.

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The dividend shall be paid to the eligible shareholders on or before 27 August 2026.

Uflex reported its Q4 and full-year earnings. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 196 crore and a revenue of Rs 4,056 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026.

The strong financial performance was led by operational efficiencies and robust demand.

In Q4, the Normalized EBITDA stood at Rs 6,10.9 crore, with a corresponding normalized EBITDA margin of 14.9%. The normalized EBITDA was derived with adjustments of Rs 15.6 lakh due to the impact of foreign currency gains/(losses) in derivative instruments. FY26, Normalized EBITDA was at Rs 1909.7 crore and similar adjustment was Rs 73.9 crore.

Uflex shares gained 12.11% to Rs 476.10. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 3256.74 crore. Total 2.58 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turovner of Rs 11.87 crore.

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On simlar lines, Saregama India stock was up 12.46% to Rs 477.65 . Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 8588 crore.

Total 2.58 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turovner of Rs 11.87 crore.

Redington shares were not far behind with gains of 8.35% in today's session. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 18582 crore.

In the afternoon session, total 2.58 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turovner of Rs 11.87 crore.