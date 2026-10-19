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Union Bank of India shares rise 5% on Q2 earnings, check details

Union Bank of India shares rise 5% on Q2 earnings, check details

The bank’s total business expanded 12.01% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 24,75,330 crore at the end of the September quarter.

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Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Oct 19, 2026 4:15 PM IST
Union Bank of India shares rise 5% on Q2 earnings, check detailsNet interest income (NII) rose 20% to Rs 10,582 crore from Rs 8,813 crore in the year-ago quarter. Operating profit climbed 19% to Rs 8,108 crore from Rs 6,814 crore.

Shares of Union Bank of India rose 5% today after the lender announced its Q2 earnings. The bank reported a net profit of Rs 5,537 crore, rising 30.3% on a year-on-year basis supported by higher net interest income and operating profit.

Net profit in the year ago quarter stood at Rs 4,249 crore a year earlier.

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Net interest income (NII) rose 20% to Rs 10,582 crore from Rs 8,813 crore in the year-ago quarter. Operating profit climbed 19% to Rs 8,108 crore from Rs 6,814 crore.

The bank’s net interest margin (NIM) improved by 19 basis points to 2.86%, while asset quality also strengthened during the quarter. Gross non-performing assets (GNPA) declined to 2.42% of total advances, compared with 3.29% in the corresponding period last year. In absolute terms, gross NPAs fell to Rs 27,916.21 crore from Rs 32,085.13 crore a year earlier.

The bank’s total business expanded 12.01% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 24,75,330 crore at the end of the September quarter. Gross advances registered robust growth of 18.53% YoY, while the global deposits base increased 6.87% to Rs 13,19,455 crore.

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The retail, agriculture and MSME (RAM) loan portfolio grew 14.65% YoY, supported by an 11.24% increase in retail lending and a stronger 22.39% expansion in MSME loans.

The stock ended 4.94% higher at Rs 180.50 in the current session. Market cap of the bank rose to Rs 1.37 lakh crore.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal

A journalist with over 12 years' experience, who tracks trends in the share market and writes stock market stories. An active follower of Sensex and Nifty, I capture stocks in news and analysis by share market experts and brokerages on their outlook and price targets. I cover company news/earnings leading to a rally or crash in particular stocks or stock market indices. Also track impact of global stock markets on their Indian peers. I have worked with Live Mint and NDTV Profit in previous stints. My hobbies are exploring new places, travelling, watching movies, spending time with friends and family, watching web series, playing cricket and football. I have completed graduation from Delhi University along with a PG Diploma in journalism from IIMC. I can be reached easily via social media platforms.

Published on: Oct 19, 2026 4:15 PM IST
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