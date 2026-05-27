Business Today
Subscribe
Petrol PricesDiesel PricesBT ReelsPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRI
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
Up 215% in just 4 months! Sharekhan still sees more upside in this multibagger stock

Up 215% in just 4 months! Sharekhan still sees more upside in this multibagger stock

Shares of Dee Development Engineers Ltd have surged as much as 215 per cent in the last four months, when the stock hit its 52-week low of Rs 183.35.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Pawan Kumar Nahar
Pawan Kumar Nahar
  • Updated May 27, 2026 3:46 PM IST
Up 215% in just 4 months! Sharekhan still sees more upside in this multibagger stockPic: AI-generated image for representational purpose only

Shares of Dee Development Engineers Ltd have surged as much as 215 per cent in the last four months, when the stock hit its 52-week low of Rs 183.35. The stock soared to its 52-week high at Rs 577 on Tuesday, May 26 and settled at Rs 566 on Wednesday, commanding a total market capitalization marginally shy of Rs 4,000 crore. However, brokerage firm Mirae Asset Sharekhan remains positive on it.

Mirae Asset Sharekhan has retained a positive view on DEE Development Engineers and revised its price target to Rs 650, citing strong execution, a healthy order book and demand visibility across energy infrastructure segments. The brokerage said revenue in the reported period rose 26 per cent, led by execution of oil and gas orders, though margins fell 448 basis points to 17.6 per cent because of labour code charges and a higher base.

The company’s order book stood at Rs 1,940 crore, with exposure across oil and gas at Rs 900 crore and power at Rs 1,200 crore, while FY26 order inflows were Rs 1,870 crore. Management has reiterated guidance for revenue of Rs 1,500 crore, margins of more than 19% and order inflows of Rs 2,000 crore.

The report said DEE is emerging as a specialised energy infrastructure player, supported by tailwinds in HRSG, thermal and oil and gas solutions. It noted that HRSG piping remains a niche global segment with limited qualified vendors, which gives the company pricing power and long-term visibility.

DEE also highlighted demand visibility from GE Vernova, Nooter/Eriksen, Siemens and other global OEMs amid rising gas turbine and power infrastructure demand linked to AI data centres and global electricity shortages. In India, thermal power expansion, nuclear opportunities, refinery investments and fertiliser projects are seen supporting growth.

For FY26, the brokerage said revenue rose 38 per cent, Ebitda increased 53 per cent and net profit grew 77 per cent. It said the new 30,000 MTPA Anjar facility, India’s first seamless pipe plant, and a capex cycle that is now easing should support operating leverage.

Mirae Asset Sharekhan expects revenue and net profit CAGR of 26% and 55% over FY2026-FY2028. It said the stock trades at 27x and 19x FY2027E and FY2028E EPS at the current market price. Key risks include a downturn in oil and gas or power, international exposure, competition and raw material volatility.

Advertisement

Related Articles

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 27, 2026 3:46 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today