HFCL shares hit fresh 52-week high; multibagger stock surges 154% in 2026 so far

Shares of HFCL Ltd extended their sharp rally in Wednesday's trade, scaling a fresh 52-week high. The stock surged 9.09 per cent to hit Rs 176.50 and was later seen trading 8.07 per cent higher at Rs 174.85. At this level, the multibagger counter has rallied 153.81 per cent in the calendar year 2026 so far.

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The firm informed exchanges that it secured a purchase order worth Rs 135.09 crore from state-run RailTel Corporation of India Ltd (RailTel).

"The Company has received a Purchase Order worth Rs 135.09 Crore from RailTel Corporation of India Limited, a Government of India Undertaking, under the Ministry of Railways (RailTel) for the Annual Maintenance Contract (AMC) of the project 'Implementation of Secure Operations (OPS) Network' for data centers of Indian defence forces," HFCL stated in a BSE filing.

"The Company had earlier undertaken the implementation of the Secure OPS Network for Indian defence forces under a project awarded by RailTel. The Company has successfully completed the design, supply, installation, and commissioning of one central data centre and 120 mini data centres at Indian defence establishments across the Country. The scope of the project included establishment of a secure defence communication network comprising hardware, software, and data centre infrastructure, along with AI-enabled network security, and was executed in accordance with the stipulated contractual requirements and prescribed technical and security specifications," HFCL added.

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"Post completion of the warranty period, RailTel has now issued the aforesaid Purchase Order for undertaking the AMC of the project. Under this AMC contract, the Company will provide end-to-end maintenance support services aimed at ensuring high availability, reliability, and security of the network infrastructure supporting critical defence communication operations. The scope of work includes preventive and corrective maintenance, network monitoring, incident management, performance optimization, and 24x7 technical support services," it further stated.

Meanwhile, HFCL reported a sharp turnaround in its March 2026 quarter earnings. The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 178.5 crore in Q4 FY26 compared to a net loss of Rs 81.43 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations climbed 17.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,824.12 crore from Rs 800.72 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income stood at Rs 1,846.38 crore in Q4 FY26 against Rs 814.36 crore a year ago, while total expenses rose to Rs 1,617.71 crore from Rs 918.19 crore.

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HFCL also said its order book touched a record high of Rs 21,206 crore in FY25-26, compared to Rs 9,967 crore in the previous financial year.

Alongside its quarterly results, the company announced a dividend of Rs 0.20 per equity share for FY26.

HFCL is primarily engaged in the manufacturing of telecommunication equipment, optical fibre cables and intelligent power systems. The company manufactures optical fibre cables, optical transport products, power electronics and broadband equipment for the telecom industry.