Meta cuts dozens of jobs across teams in India amid restructuring plans

Meta has reportedly laid off dozens of employees in India across ad sales, marketing, and contributing roles. The report comes amid its recent layoff drive, which is said to affect 10% of its global workforce amid restructuring plans to focus more on its artificial intelligence (AI) efforts. Globally, over 8000 employees have been impacted as the company continues to streamline operations and reallocate resources toward AI-driven priorities and long-term growth areas.

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Economic Times quoted an unnamed executive who said, “Similar to the global layoffs, the impacted employees received cold emails, and have been offered four to six months’ salary as severance.” Reports suggest that many employees globally received a 4 AM email announcing that their role has been terminated.



This is a developing story...