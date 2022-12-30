Up 658% in 2022, shares of multibagger Naysaa Securities to turn ex-bonus today

Shares of multibagger Naysaa Securities will turn ex-bonus today. The company, whose shares have rallied 658 per cent so far in 2022, had announced a bonus issue of 15:10 ratio.

In a filing to BSE on December 21, the company said its board of directors approved and fixed December 31 as the record date for the purpose deciding the members who would be eligible to the allotment of the bonus shares as per the ratio.

The stock stood at Rs 197 a piece on Thursday. An average of 4,333 Naysaa shares got traded daily on BSE in the last two weeks. The company commanded a market capitalisation of Rs 85.59 crore.

"We wish to inform that the board of directors of the company have approved and fixed 31st December, 2022 as the record date for the purpose deciding the members who shall be eligible to the allotment of the bonus shares as per ratio mentioned above by capitalisation of such as may be required, from the Securities Premium Account, Free Reserves or any other permitted reserves/ surplus of the company for the purpose of issue of Bonus Shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees Ten) each,” it said on December 21.

Promoters owned 46.92 per cent stake in this company as of September 30. A total of 34.69 per cent stake in the company is with HNIs, holding shares worth more than Rs 2 lakhs. A total of 4.84 per cent company stake is with small retail investors.

Naysaa Securities is a professionally managed firm, offering investment advisory services and investment related tools and services for the domestic stock market, AceEquity suggests.

The company recently announced a rights issue, which went ex-date in September this year. The issue size of Naysaa Securities rights issue was of 8,68,000 equity shares at Rs 100 per share, aggregating up to Rs 8.68 crore. Shareholders of thec company were entitled to subscribe to 1 share for every 4 equity on the record date.

Meanwhile, shares Sarthak Metals will turn ex-dividend today. The company had announced a dividend of Re 1 per share. Two stocks Visagar Financial Services and Rajapalayam Mills will turn ex-rights today. Tips Industries will turn ex- share buyback.