Up to 1,100% returns! 23 SME wealth creators that delivered solid returns in FY23

At the time when the focus was on the wild swings of the benchmark equity indices, as many as 23 stocks on SME exchanges rallied over 100 per cent since April 2022. A slew of factors like sustained outflows by foreign institutional investors, a hike in interest rates by global central banks and the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine kept the market sentiment cautious.

With a rally of 1,100 per cent, Cool Caps Industries emerged as the top gainer on the NSE Emerge platform in FY23. Shares of the company surged to Rs 502.15 on March 24, 2023, from Rs 41.85 on March 31, 2022. The company is engaged in the business of caps and closures catering to the packaged drinking water and carbonated soft drink industry. You need to invest a minimum Rs 1 lakh in SME stocks. For instance, an investor requires around Rs 1.25 lakh to invest in Cool Caps Industries at the current market price as the stock trades in a lot of 250 shares, according to Zeroda’s trading platform Kite.

Growington Ventures, which is listed on the BSE SME Platform, is the next wealth creator on the list. Shares of the company zoomed 932 per cent to Rs 99.85 during the ongoing financial year till March 24, 2023. On the other hand, the BSE Smallcap index cracked 5 per cent so far in FY23.

Naysaa Securities (up 865 per cent), Captain Pipes (up 668 per cent), RMC Switchgears (up 575 per cent) and Empyrean Cashews (up 548 per cent) stood among other major gainers on SME exchanges in the ongoing financial year. According to market watchers, SMEs are early-stage companies that carry a higher risk, especially due to lower liquidity.

Data available with Ace Equity further highlighted that other SME stocks including Gensol Engineering, Goblin India, Filtra Consultants and Engineers, Achyut Healthcare, Atam Valves, Captain Technocast, Maruti Interior Products, Clara Industries, Waaree Technologies, Evans Electric, Affordable Robotic & Automation, Network People Services Technologies, Bombay Metrics Supply Chain, A And M Jumbo Bags, Solex Energy, Atal Realtech and Foce India also gained somewhere between 100 per cent and 255 per cent in FY23 till date.

