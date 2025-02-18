Up to 650% dividend! These 9 stocks to trade ex-date today; check details & targets

Dividend yielding stocks: Select stocks including Hindustan Aeronautics, Bharat Forge, Gillette India, Carborundum Universal, Suprajit Engineering, Honda Power Products India, Amrutanjan Healthcare, KSE and Saven Technologies shall trade ex-dividend today. The director boards of these companies had announced dividends for their eligible shareholders, along with the quarterly results for the period ended on December 31, 2024. Interestingly, all these companies have announced dividends between 100-650 per cent.

Among the biggest dividends, Gillette India Ltd has announced a dividend of 650 per cent, or Rs 65 per share. Similarly, state-run multibagger defence player Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd has announced a dividend of 500 per cent, or Rs 25 per share. KSE Ltd has announced a dividend of 300 per cent or Rs 30 per stock. To recall, a dividend is given on the face value of the stock.



Hindustan Aeronautics' revenue saw a positive surprise in Q3FY25, likely driven by delivery of trainer aircraft and helicopters, said Elara Capital. "The company expects 12 Tejas Mk1A aircraft to be delivered by FY26. But our checks with suppliers indicate possible headwinds to this target. We lowered our target price to Rs 5,160 on 40 times December FY26E P/E, but retained the 'buy' tag."



YES Securities added Gillette India to its picks for 2025 with a 'buy' rating and a target price of Rs 11,502, signaling a 55 per cent uspide from its previous close. The stock fell 24 per cent on a YTD basis.



"Gillette India, a leader in India’s grooming and oral care sectors, dominates the men’s grooming market with over 60 per cent share. Its innovation and market leadership, combined with a growing addressable market, make it a compelling investment opportunity," YES Securities said.



Among other companies to trade ex-dividend with more than 100 per cent payout include the likes of Bharat Forge (125 per cent), Carborundum Universal (150 per cent), Saven Technologies (150 per cent), Suprajit Engineering (125 per cent), Honda India Power Products (100 per cent), Amrutanjan Healthcare (100 per cent).



The recent stock price correction in Bharat Forge Ltd has eased forward P/E and P/BV valuations to below the 10-year mean levels, said InCred Equities. "With diversified operations helping in resilient profitability, we reiterate our 'add' rating on the stock with a lower DCF-based target price of Rs 1,407," it added.



PL Capitals believes Carborundum Universal Ltd will benefit from new product launches across segments, better market reach, strong exports and likely improvement in recently acquired subsidiaries. It has maintained 'buy' with revised target price of Rs 1,482, valuing Abrasives /Ceramics/Electrominerals at 35 times/48 times/25 times September 2025E EPS.



Suprajit Engineering Ltd operational efficiency and its vision to be a global cable player in auto and non auto division provides long term outlook for growth, said Anand Rathi Research. "It aims is to reach double-digit Ebitda margins post Stahlschmidt Cable Systems, (SCS) restructuring," it added with a 'buy' rating with a target price of Rs 630.