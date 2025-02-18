Stocks in news: Bharti Airtel, Zomato, ABB India, Paytm, Anant Raj, SBI Cards & GMR Airports

Indian benchmark indices rebounded from day's low and settled flat on Monday amid muted Q3 earnings, tariff tantrums, weak Indian rupee and persistent FII selling. BSE Sensex rose 57.65 points, or 0.08 per cent, to end at 75,996.86. NSE's Nifty50 added 30.25 points, or 0.13 per cent, to settle at 22,959.50. Here are the stocks that may remain under spotlight before the opening bell on Tuesday, February 18, 2025:

Related Articles



Corporate actions today: Shares of Gujarat Toolrooms and Kothari products will trade ex-bonus, while shares of Conart Engineers will trade ex-split today.



Ex-Dividend stock: Shares of Amrutanjan Health Care, Bharat Forge, Carborundum Universal, Fineotex Chemical, Gillette India, Greenpanel Industries, Hindustan Aeronautics, Honda India Power Products, IOL Chemicals, KP Energy, KPI Green Energy, KSE, Maithan Alloys, Natco Pharma, NBCC (India), NCL Industries, Precision Wires, Saraswati Saree Depot, Saven Technologies, Suprajit Engineering and United Drilling Tools shall trade ex-dividend today.



Bharti Airtel: Promoter entity Indian Continent Investment is likely to sell a 0.8 per cent stake in the telecom major via block deals, suggested some media reports. The offer price for the deal may be Rs 1,658.80 per share.



Zomato: The food delivery giant has introduced Nugget, an AI-native, no-code customer support platform. Nugget is the first product from Zomato Labs. Zomato is now opening Nugget for businesses worldwide.



ABB India: The capital goods major reported a 56 per cent YoY rise in net profit at Rs 528.4 crore, while revenue grew 22 per cent YoY to Rs 3,364.9 crore in the December 2024 quarter. Its Ebitda surged 57.6 per cent YoY to Rs 657.3 crore with margins expanding 440 bps to 19.5 per cent. The company announced a final dividend of Rs 33.50 per share.



One 97 Communications: The fintech firm's subsidiary, Paytm Services, has signed a partnership with SBI Mutual Fund to launch the JanNivesh Rs 250 SIP, in line with the Government of India’s vision for a Viksit Bharat, enabling financial inclusion and empowering citizens to invest in their future.



Anant Raj: The real estate player's subsidiary, Anant Raj Cloud, has signed an agreement with CSC Data Services India to jointly offer and promote the rack rental business (co-location data center) and cloud services. The scope of this strategic agreement is to establish the general technical and business relationship between the parties for sovereign data centre and cloud services.



GMR Airports: Passenger traffic in January 2025 grew by 11 per cent YoY to 1.06 crore, but it was down by 2 per cent compared to the previous month (December 2024). Domestic passenger traffic increased by 11 per cent, and international passenger traffic rose by 12.4 per cent YoY. Aircraft movements in January increased by 9 per cent YoY to 63,767.



SBI Cards and Payment Services: The company board has approved the appointment of Salila Pande as Managing Director & CEO (nominated by State Bank of India) for two years, effective April 1, 2025, subject to necessary approvals. This follows the superannuation of Abhijit Chakravorty from the services of State Bank of India, effective March 31, 2025.



Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences: The hospital chain has taken over the operations and management of UAIMS Hospital (Ushahkal Abhinav Institute of Medical Sciences) in Sangli, Maharashtra. This strategic partnership will also enable KIMS to exercise a call option to acquire a majority stake in UAIMS Hospital in the coming years.



Uno Minda: The auto components player has signed a Joint Venture Agreement with Uno Minda Auto Innovations, Suzhou Inovance Automotive Co., and Innovance Automotive (HK) Investment Co. for the development and manufacturing of high-voltage powertrain products for 4-wheeler passenger vehicles (PV) and commercial electric vehicles.



Karnataka Bank: The private lender has identified certain deficiencies in the reconciliation process during the review of suspicious UPI Global transactions. These findings would not impact the bank's operations or customer servicing.



Transformers and Rectifiers (India): The capital goods company's subsidiary, TARIL Switchgear, has launched the 245 kV high-voltage bushings. This is in line with the group's commitment to backward integration.



Gabriel India: The auto components maker has executed a license agreement with Marelli Suspension Systems Italy S.p.A (Marelli Italy) for the grant of a license to manufacture, assemble, sell, distribute, and market certain products in India using technical information provided by Marelli Italy.



Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals Corporation: The specialty chemicals company's subsidiary, Deepak Mining Solutions, has increased its shareholding in its Australian subsidiary, Platinum Blasting Services Pty, from 65 per cent to 85 per cent by buying shares from other existing shareholders for Rs 64.1 crore.



Thomas Cook India: The omnichannel travel services provider, along with its group company SOTC Travel, has signed an agreement with Malaysia's Sabah Tourism Board. This collaboration will focus on destination knowledge, curating inspiring content, education, training and familiarization programs, and joint marketing to position Sabah.



Allcargo Terminals: Container freight station (CFS) volumes in January 2025 increased by 11 per cent YoY and 4 per cent MoM to 53.8 ‘000 TEUs, driven by exports.



Suraksha Diagnostic: Amit Saraf has resigned from the position of Chief Financial Officer of the company, effective February 15.



Vikas Lifecare: The company, along with one of its promoters and certain other individuals, has been included as noticed in a Show Cause Notice issued by the Adjudicating Officer appointed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) regarding certain trading transactions in the scrips of another BSE-listed company.