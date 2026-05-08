Urban Company shares slip 5% as Q4 loss widens 

Shares of Urban Company closed 5% lower on Friday after the firm widened its net loss in the March 2026 quarter. The retail e-commerce firm's stock closed 4.84% lower at Rs 139.55. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 21,521 crore.

Losses in Q4 came at Rs 161 crore against Rs 2 crore during the same quarter last year. But revenue rose 43% to Rs 426 crore from Rs 298 crore a year ago.

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Earnings Before Interest, Tax, Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA) came at a loss of Rs 114.4 crore wider than the loss of Rs 9.4 crore in the year-ago period. Ex-InstaHelp, adjusted EBITDA stood at Rs 22 crore, improving margins by 160 basis points.

Both India Consumers Services (Ex. InstaHelp) and International remained profitable in

Q4 FY26, improving their margins YoY.

In FY26, India Consumer Services (Ex. InstaHelp) Net Transaction Value (NTV) grew 26% YoY in Q4 FY26 (Highest across 11 quarters)

InstaHelp delivered 2.7 million orders and Rs 40 Cr NTV in Q4 FY26, against 1.6 million orders and Rs 28 Cr NTV in Q3 FY26; March alone crossed 1.1 million orders.

The IPO of Urban Company was conducted from September 10, 2025 and closed on September 12, 2025. The allotment for Urban Company IPO was finalised on Sep 15, 2025. The stock was listed on BSE, NSE on September 17, 2025.

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Urban Company stock made a stellar Dalal Street debut listing at Rs 162.25 on NSE, a premium of 57.52 per cent over its issue price of Rs 103. Similarly, the stock started trading at a premium of 56.31 per cent over the given issue price at Rs 161 on BSE.