US tariffs effect: Morgan Stanley trims Sensex target, lowers FY26 growth estimate 

Global brokerage Morgan Stanley has lowered its year-end target for Sensex to 82,000 an upside of 9% from current levels. Earlier, the brokerage expected Sensex to hit 93,000 mark by year-end. The brokerage attributed the revision of Sensex target to high tariffs imposed by the US and their likely impact on global economic growth.

However, the brokerage expects relative benefits for domestic markets since US tariffs on India are a little lower than those imposed on key competitors such as China, Vietnam, and South Korea.

Morgan Stanley has maintained its 'overweight' stance on financial, consumer cyclicals and industrials stocks, while staying "underweight" on energy, materials, utilities, and healthcare

The brokerage has also lowered its FY26 GDP growth estimate by 40 basis points to 6.1%.