V-Mart Retail shares slipped 6% today; here's what analysts say

V-Mart Retail Ltd shares fell sharply on Monday, sliding 6.25 per cent to settle at Rs 3,159.95. Today's drop in the share price came even as the company reported strong financial performance for the January-March 2025 quarter (Q4 FY25) and announced the issuance of bonus shares in a 3:1 ratio.

During the quarter ended on March 31, 2025, the value-fashion retailer posted a net profit of Rs 19 crore, a sharp rebound from a loss of Rs 39 crore in the corresponding period a year earlier. Revenue for Q4 FY25 rose 17 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 780 crore from Rs 669 crore in the year-ago period.

A few market experts suggested that support on the counter could be seen in the Rs 2,950-3,000 range. Ravi Singh, SVP - Retail Research at Religare Broking, said the stock can hit an upside target of Rs 3,350 while keeping a stop loss of Rs 2,950.

Jigar S Patel, Senior Manager - Technical Research Analyst at Anand Rathi, said, "Support will be at Rs 3,000 and resistance at Rs 3,250. A decisive move above Rs 3,250 level may trigger a further upside towards Rs 3,400. The expected trading range will be between Rs 3,000 and Rs 3,400 for the short term."

The counter traded lower than the 5-day, 10-, 20-, 100-, 150-day and 200-day simple moving averages (SMAs) but higher than the 30-day and 50-day SMAs. The scrip's 14-day relative strength index (RSI) came at 51.15. A level below 30 is defined as oversold while a value above 70 is considered overbought.

As per BSE, the company's stock has a negative price-to-equity (P/E) ratio of 536.49 against a price-to-book (P/B) value of 8.84. Earnings per share (EPS) stood at (-)5.89 with a return on equity (RoE) of (-)1.65. According to Trendlyne data, V-Mart has a one-year beta of 1, indicating average volatility.

It witnessed heavy trading volume on BSE today as around 7,864 shares changed hands. The figure was higher than the two-week average volume of 2,097 shares. Turnover on the counter came at Rs 2.48 crore, commanding a market capitalisation (m-cap) of Rs 6,256.56 crore.

Promoters held a 44.33 per cent stake in V-Mart Retail as of March 2025.