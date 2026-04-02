Varun Beverages share price today: Shares of Varun Beverages are in focus today after board of the FMCG firm announced a record date for its final dividend. Varun Beverages shares closed 4.63% higher at Rs 401.85 on BSE on Wednesday. A total of 2.29 lakh shares of the firm changed hands, amounting to a turnover of Rs 9.08 crore. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 1.35 lakh crore.

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The board has fixed Wednesday, April 8, 2026 as the Record Date, for the purpose of ascertaining eligibility of Equity Shareholders entitled for receipt of Final Dividend.

Varun Beverages has declared a final dividend of Rs 0.50 per equity share (face value Rs 2) for the financial year ended December 31, 2025.

In addition, the company said the final dividend as approved by Equity Shareholders of the Company at their 31 st Annual General Meeting on April 1, 2026, will be paid on and from Friday, April 10, 2026 to those shareholders whose name appears in the Register of Members of the Company or in the list of beneficial owners maintained by the Depositories as on Wednesday, April 8, 2026.

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Varun Beverages is a beverage company. It operates franchisee of PepsiCo. The company produces and distributes a range of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), as well as a large selection of non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including packaged drinking water sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo.