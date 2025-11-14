Varun Beverages shareholders counting losses this year, here's what analysts say 

Shares of Varun Beverages have slipped 30% this year, reflecting correction the Pepsico Botttler has witnessed in the short term. Varun Beverages stock, which has delivered multibagger returns of 598% in five years is down 21% in a year, leaving investors worried about the fate of their investment in the large cap stock.

Varun Beverages shares have lost 31% from its 52-week high of Rs 663.70 reached on January 2, 2025.

In the current session, the stock was trading 1.34% higher at Rs 458.70. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.55 lakh crore. A total of 1.12 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.13 crore.

Varun Beverages shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The FMCG stock clocked gains of 14% in two years and rose 112% in three years.

Osho Krishan at Angel Broking said, "The stock has been in a secular downturn, hovering below its short and medium-term EMAs, indicating inherent weakness. Historically, the Rs 440- Rs 430 zone has provided cushion to the counter and is expected to act as a sacrosanct support zone. While any breakdown is likely to disrupt the chart structure and could aggravate the sell-off. On the other hand, the 200 DSMA placed around Rs 490 subzones is expected to act as a sturdy barrier, and a sustainable breakthrough could only reinstate a counter-trend in the coming period."

Riyank Arora, Technical Analyst at Mehta Equities said, "Price is holding above a support pocket near Rs 445–450. As long as this zone stays intact, the stock can attempt an upward push. A close above Rs 470 breaks the immediate lower-high structure and can extend toward Rs 490–500. But if Rs 445 gives way, downside momentum can accelerate toward Rs 430."

Gaurav Bissa, VP at InCred Equities said, "After a strong rise since 2017, VBL witnessed a price correction towards Rs 420 levels. Since then, it has been ungergoing time correction. While the momentum indicators are not showing any signs of a strong move at the current juncture, Rs 420 is expected to be a strong support zone. Investors are advised to buy VBL on a rise and close above Rs 500 levels for a long term upmove till Rs 650 levels."

Varun Beverages is a beverage company. It operates franchisee of PepsiCo. The company produces and distributes a range of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), as well as a large selection of non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including packaged drinking water sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo.