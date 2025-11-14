Business Today
Subscribe
PMS TodayBudget 2025US NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRIEducationElection
BT India 100BT GolfBT Mindrush
Search
Advertisement
News
markets
stocks
Varun Beverages shareholders counting losses this year, here's what analysts say 

Varun Beverages shareholders counting losses this year, here's what analysts say 

Varun Beverages stock: Varun Beverages shares , which delivered multibagger returns of 598% in five years are down 21% in a year.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated Nov 14, 2025 2:56 PM IST
Varun Beverages shareholders counting losses this year, here's what analysts say Shares of Varun Beverages closed lower than the Rs 500 mark for the fifth straight session today. Varun Beverages shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Shares of Varun Beverages have slipped 30% this year, reflecting correction the Pepsico Botttler has witnessed in the short term. Varun Beverages stock, which has delivered multibagger returns of 598% in five years is down 21% in a year, leaving investors worried about the fate of their investment in the large cap stock. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

Varun Beverages shares have lost 31% from its 52-week high of Rs 663.70 reached on January 2, 2025. 

In the current session, the stock was trading 1.34% higher at Rs 458.70. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.55 lakh crore. A total of 1.12 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 5.13 crore. 

Varun Beverages shares are trading lower than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The FMCG stock clocked gains of 14% in two years and rose 112% in three years. 

Osho Krishan at Angel Broking said, "The stock has been in a secular downturn, hovering below its short and medium-term EMAs, indicating inherent weakness. Historically, the Rs 440- Rs 430 zone has provided cushion to the counter and is expected to act as a sacrosanct support zone. While any breakdown is likely to disrupt the chart structure and could aggravate the sell-off. On the other hand, the 200 DSMA placed around Rs 490 subzones is expected to act as a sturdy barrier, and a sustainable breakthrough could only reinstate a counter-trend in the coming period."

Advertisement

Riyank Arora, Technical Analyst at Mehta Equities said, "Price is holding above a support pocket near Rs 445–450. As long as this zone stays intact, the stock can attempt an upward push. A close above Rs 470 breaks the immediate lower-high structure and can extend toward Rs 490–500. But if Rs 445 gives way, downside momentum can accelerate toward Rs 430."

Gaurav Bissa, VP at InCred Equities said, "After a strong rise since 2017, VBL witnessed a price correction towards Rs 420 levels. Since then, it has been ungergoing time correction. While the momentum indicators are not showing any signs of a strong move at the current juncture, Rs 420 is expected to be a strong support zone. Investors are advised to buy VBL on a rise and close above  Rs 500 levels for a long term upmove till  Rs 650 levels."

Advertisement

Varun Beverages is a beverage company. It operates franchisee of PepsiCo. The company produces and distributes a range of carbonated soft drinks (CSDs), as well as a large selection of non-carbonated beverages (NCBs), including packaged drinking water sold under trademarks owned by PepsiCo.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Nov 14, 2025 2:56 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today