Vedanta demerger: Listing timeline, cues from Tata Motors, ITC Hotels, Jio Financial

Vedanta demerger: If one goes by past demergers such as Tata Motors (Tata Motors CV), ITC Hotels, Jio Financial Services, NMDC Steel and Piramal Pharma, there is no fixed listing timeline for Vedanta’s post-demerger entities, as approvals and procedural requirements can take three weeks to four months to complete. However, according to Nuvama Alternative’s assessment, given the scale of the demerger, listings should ideally be completed within 4-8 weeks. For investors looking to participate in the Anil Agarwal-led companies' demerger process, April 28 and April 29 are key dates. Here are answers to key questions on investors’ minds regarding the listing of Vedanta’s demerged entities, its weight in indices and where mutual funds may allocate the most.

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Vedanta demerger: Timeline

To recall, May 1 is set as the record date for Vedanta demerger. But stock exchanges will be shut on the date on account of Maharashtra Day. April 30 is the record date for the corporate action. Investors must note that if they buy the Vedanta stock on or after the ex-date, they will not get the demerger benefit.

For investors to benefit, they should buy before the ex-date for demerger eligible. April 29 is the cum date. If a stock is trading cum, buyers will receive the upcoming demerger benefit.

"Simply put, as India follows T+1 settlement, you must buy at least 1 trading day before the ex-date to be eligible. However, it’s best advised that anyone looking to play the demerger trade should take positions by April 28 for safer execution," said Abhilash Pagaria of Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research.

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Listing timeline: What history suggests

In the case of Tata Motors (Tata Motors CV), the stock got listed in one month post record date. Siemens Energy, demerged from Siemens Ltd got listed in 75 days post the record date. ITC Hotels, demerged from ITC Ltd, got listed 23 days post the record date. In the case of Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFS), which got demerged from Reliance Industries Ltd, listing took place 33 days post record date. Piramal Pharma, demerged from Piramal Enterprises, had its listing 45 days post the record date. Also, NMDC Steel, demerged from NMDC Ltd, listed after four months.



Stock prices of demerged entities

The price of all four demerged entities-- Vedanta Aluminium Metal Limited (VAML), Vedanta Power ( Talwandi Sabo Power to be renamed), Vedanta Oil & Gas (Malco Energy Limited to be renamed) and Vedanta Iron and Steel Limited-- will be calculated based on the difference between the closing prices of Vedanta Ltd on April 29th, 2026, and open price of Vedanta Ltd discovered during the SPOS (special pre-open session) on April 30th, 2026.

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Will demerged stock be added to stock indices?

Vedanta Ltd will continue to be a part of Nifty Next 50, while the other demerged entities will be reflected as dummy constituents until listing. The four demerged entities will be additional constituent in Nifty Next 50 and other broader indices. The static market-cap will be considered in daily weight calculations of index. That said, demerged entities are not traded live so the market-cap and price will remain constant until they list. Post listing for three trading days, live market-cap will be considered to calculate weight in all the indices.

Vedanta: Impact on derivatives

Vedanta Ltd, which currently has active derivatives, will see all F&O contracts expire on April 29. They will be reintroduced on April 30 at 10:00 AM IST, Nuvama said.

The demerged entities will not automatically be introduced in derivatives. As per the current methodology, a stock needs to have at least six month trading history to even qualify for derivative inclusion. After fulfilling all the quantitative qualification criteria for the derivative inclusion , the stock will need SEBI approval, which is subjective.

Vedanta Ltd will start trading without demerged entities from April 30 onwards. Each Vedanta shareholder will get 1:1 for each demerged entity.

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Impact on future flows

Nuvama said if all the demerged entities are listed by June, the index treatment and passive flow dynamics will follow the defined path.

"However, if listings are delayed beyond June, the new demerged entities will miss the cut-off for the September Nifty Indices rebalance and will not be considered for inclusion in that cycle, resulting in a deferment of passive flows. Additionally, the AMFI categorisation cut-off is also June-end; any delay beyond this would shift the categorisation timeline to January 2027 instead of August 2026," it said.

Nuvama said Vedanta weight will auto-adjust to 2.3 per cent in Nifty Next 50, and the remaining weight will be distributed across all the four dummy entities until they get listed.

What will happen after listing?

Once the 4 dummy entities start trading on stock exchanges, they will be compulsorily excluded from NSE and BSE indices, post which they will be treated as fresh listings and evaluated for inclusion as per index methodology, and accordingly assigned to relevant indices in the subsequent review cycle.

Demerged entities will be dropped from all the NSE and BSE indices at the last traded price which is effective at the open of respective entities listing date + 3 business days. If the stock hits circuit limits, the exclusion will be postponed by two trading days each time. Post this , stocks will again have to get screened for fresh inclusions.

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Which demerged entity can enter Nifty Next 50?

Assuming the market capitalization as per Nuvama's calculations, and listing of Vedanta Aluminium before June cut-off, Vedanta Ltd will continue to stay in Nifty Next 50 Index (2.3 per cent weight), while Vedanta Aluminium is expected to enter Nifty Next 50 and see Rs 1,300 crore inflows, in September rejig.

If listing happens post June, all demerged entities will miss the Nifty cut-off and will not be considered for the September rejig, leading to a delay in index inclusion and passive flows, Nuvama said.

Mutual fund categorisation

Vedanta Ltd and Vedanta Aluminium are expected to be classified as large Caps, while Vedanta Power, Vedanta Oil & Gas, and Vedanta Steel & Iron Ore may fall under small cap, Nuvama said.

"Mutual fund flows are likely to be skewed towards Vedanta Ltd and Aluminium (large cap bucket), while the remaining entities will see limited participation within the small cap universe," it said.