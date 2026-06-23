Vedanta shares fall over 6% in early deals, here's why 

Vedanta share price: Shares of Vedanta slipped over 6% in early deals today amid reports that large block deals involving nearly 1.8 percent stake likely took place on Tuesday. The value of the block deal is worth Rs 2,149 crore. Vedanta stock slipped 6.93% to Rs 284.70 in early morning deals against its previous close of Rs 305.90.

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Promoter entity Twin Star Holdings likely sold up to 6.5 crore shares via block trades, at a floor price of Rs 291 per share.

The floor price indicates a discount of about 4.9% to Monday's closing price.

Market capitalisation of the firm stood at Rs 1.11 lakh crore.

As of March 31, 2026, Twin Star Holdings held 40.02 percent stake in Vedanta, while the promoter group held a 56.38 percent stake in the company.

A total of 80.70 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 234.88 crore.

Technicals suggest bearish momentum in the short term as the stock trades below the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

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Vedanta stock is trading near the oversold zone as the stock's RSI lies at 34.5

Earlier this month, credit rating agency ICRA upgraded Vedanta's long-term credit rating to ICRA AA+ with a stable outlook, citing a material improvement in the company's credit profile during FY26 and expectations of further strengthening in FY27. The upgrade comes as the mining major progresses with its demerger plan, under which it has been split into four separate entities whose listings are still awaited.