Vedanta shares in focus on Rs 7,821 crore dividend; key details, dividend history & more

Shares of Vedanta Ltd will be in focus on Tuesday morning after the Anil Agarwal-led company announced dividends worth Rs 7,821 crore for the ongoing financial year. Vedanta said its board approved third interim dividend of Rs 20 per share for FY25 while suggesting Tuesday, September 10, 2024, as the record date for the purpose of payment of dividend. The interim dividend would be duly paid within the stipulated timelines as prescribed under law, Vedanta said.

Vedanta earlier announced interim dividends of Rs 4 per share and Rs 11 per share, respectively. With this, Vedanta has already announced dividends worth Rs 35 per share for FY25. Promoters owned 56.38 per cent stake in Vedanta as on June 30.

Vedanta had declared a total of Rs 10,959 crore or Rs 29.50 per share dividend in FY24. The dividend yield stood at 10.86 per cent. It announced Rs 101.50 per share dividend in FY23, amounting to Rs 37,572 crore. In FY22, Vednata shared Rs 16,689 crore or Rs 45 per share dividend with shareholders. FY21 saw Vedanta announcing a total dividend of Rs 3,519 crore or Rs 9.50 per share dividend.

There were earlier concerns over Vedanta parent Vedanta Resources' mounting debt. Vedanta Resources sold 2.7 per cent stake in Vedanta in the June quarter. Vedanta also sold 1.51 per cent stake sale in Hindustan Zinc. Besides, it raised $1 billion from qualified institutional placement, which analysts said could lead to an improvement in liquidity and financial flexibility. The moves are seen positive, as they may help retire high-cost borrowing, resulting in lower interest outflow and release of pledged shares.

India Ratings last week upgraded the commercial paper (CP) rating and revised Rating Watch to 'Positive Implications' on Vedanta, citing its improved liquidity and financial flexibility, given the metals & mining major's ability to raise funds through stake sale and the QIP completed in July 2024.

"The ratings reflect Vedanta's improved liquidity position from receipt of proceeds from stake dilution, which are being used for deleveraging both at VRL and VDL, which has led to repaying of high-cost borrowing, leading to a likely lower interest outflow. However, VRL would continue to depend on Vedanta's cash flows for repayment of the upcoming debt maturities, along with refinancing in a timely manner," India Ratings said.

Recently, Hindustan Zinc announced a second interim dividend of Rs 19 per equity share for the financial year 2024-25, amounting to Rs 8,028.11 crore. Vedanta, which held 2,74,31,54,310 shares, or 64.92 per cent stake, in Hindustan Zinc as on June 30, would receive Rs 5,212 crore in dividend payments.

Meanwhile, Vedanta is looking to demerge into six separate listed standalone entities with Vedanta Resources as the holding company. The demerger has been admitted under the NCLT and is expected to be complete in the next two-to-three quarters.