Vedanta shares rise amid report on parent VRL's $5.2 billion bond refinancing plan

Shares of Vedanta Ltd were trading higher in Tuesday's trade amid a report suggesting the Anil Agarwal-led company's parent Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL) was looking to refinance $5.2 billion dollar bonds. Quoting sources, Bloomberg reported that a part of the proceeds will be used to refinance $3.6 billion of bonds maturing between 2028 and 2033, and $1.6 billion of loans due from 2028 onward, adding that eight banks, including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Citigroup Inc, Deutsche Bank and Barclays Plc have been hired for the deal. The aim is to lower borrowing costs by replacing expensive debt, the report suggested.

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Amid the report, Vedanta shares rose 1.82 per cent to hit a high of Rs 309.80 on BSE. To recall, S&P Global had on May 14 upgraded VRL to 'BB' while assigning a stable outlook thanks to improving operating performance and liquidity. Moody's suggested Ba3 rating on VRL (outlook positive), while Fitch on April 2 suggested BB rating on VRL (outlook stable).

S&P said newly secured liquidity lines, robust operating cash flows, and better access to traditional funding sources will also bolster the liquidity of the India-focused commodity company. Vedanta Resources Ltd.'s improving cost structure and rising product prices will strengthen its earnings and credit metrics, S&P said.

S&P estimated Ebitda of about $7 billion in each of fiscal years 2027 and 2028. This, coupled with lower dividends, will increase the company's discretionary cash flow, the rating agency had said.

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"As a result, we now estimate S&P Global Ratings' adjusted debt will decline by US$500 million in fiscal 2027 and US$1 billion in fiscal 2028," it said.

Fitch, on the other hand, expected VRL's capex to rise to $2.3-2.6 billion over FY26-FY29 and dividends to $250 million from FY27. This will be aided by VRL's improved credit profile, it said on April 2

"We expect any additional investing or financing cash outflows to be within the scope of VRL's deleveraging plans. A significant deviation from these assumptions, particularly if it coincides with weaker EBITDA, could present credit risks," it said on April 2.

