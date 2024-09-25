Vedanta to consider 4th interim dividend for FY25. Details here

Mining giant Vedanta Ltd on Wednesday said it would consider the fourth interim dividend on equity shares, if any, for the financial year 2024-25 (FY25). "Pursuant to Regulation 29 of Listing Regulations, Notice is hereby given that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company (the “Board”) is proposed to be scheduled on Tuesday, October 8, 2024, to consider and approve the Fourth Interim Dividend on equity shares, if any, for the Financial Year 2024-25," the company stated in a post-market hours filing.

The record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, has been fixed on October 16, 2024.

Previously, Vedanta declared interim dividends of Rs 20 per share, Rs 4 per share and Rs 11 per share, respectively. The company has already announced dividends worth Rs 35 per share for FY25. Promoters held a 56.38 per cent stake in Vedanta as of June 30.

In FY24, Vedanta had declared a total of Rs 10,959 crore or Rs 29.50 per share dividend. The dividend yield stood at 10.86 per cent. It announced a Rs 101.50 per share dividend in FY23, amounting to Rs 37,572 crore.

In FY22, Vedanta shared Rs 16,689 crore or Rs 45 per share dividend with shareholders. FY21 saw Vedanta announcing a total dividend of Rs 3,519 crore or Rs 9.50 per share dividend.

Vedanta's parent Vedanta Resources sold a 2.7 per cent stake in Vedanta in the June quarter. Vedanta also offloaded a 1.51 per cent stake sale in Hindustan Zinc. Besides, it raised $1 billion from the qualified institutional placement (QIP) route.

Earlier in the day, Vedanta shares rose 1.99 per cent to settle at Rs 479.60. At this price, the stock has climbed 24.30 per cent on a year-to-date (YTD) basis.