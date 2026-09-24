YouTube is giving you more control over recommendations with Custom Feeds

With the new feature, you can create and save multiple feeds depending on different interests, moods or routines, while YouTube keeps updating them with fresh suggestions. The feature is expected to arrive soon for all in the US across mobile, web and TV platforms.

YouTube brings Custom Feeds

The earlier experiment placed a “Your Custom Feed” option next to the Home tab for select users. It let viewers tell YouTube what kind of content they wanted, giving them more control over recommendations.

The expanded Custom Feeds feature takes this idea further. You can now create and save multiple feeds through conversational prompts instead of relying on a single recommendation stream.

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Create feeds based on your routine

The feature is designed to let you separate different viewing interests. For instance, you could create a feed for long documentaries to watch in the evening, another for discovering DIY creators, or one focused on podcasts suited to a 30-minute commute.

These feeds will appear on YouTube’s Homepage and will automatically refresh with new recommendations. This means different interests can remain separated instead of influencing the recommendations on your main feed.

Custom Feeds coming to US users

YouTube says Custom Feeds will roll out this fall to users in the US across its web platform, mobile apps and TVs. The feature turns last year’s limited experiment into a broader recommendation tool.

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The announcement was given at the same time as a number of other updates at Made On YouTube 2026, such as conversational editing, video A/B testing and new Live tools for creators. YouTube is also extending Ask YouTube to include shopping-related questions, follow-ups and structured product comparisons, with voice interaction on TVs.

YouTube and Google have not yet announced a specific date for the launch or a timeline for introducing custom feeds to India or other international areas.