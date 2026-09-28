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AC price hike: Bosch Home Comfort, Blue Star, Voltas, LG Electronics shares climb; details here

AC price hike: Bosch Home Comfort, Blue Star, Voltas, LG Electronics shares climb; details here

VOLTAS1,118.20(0.43%)

Appliance manufacturers are set to raise prices of air conditioners, LED TVs, washing machines and other consumer durables by 5 per cent to 8 per cent from October 1.

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Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar
  • Updated Sep 28, 2026 10:43 AM IST
AC price hike: Bosch Home Comfort, Blue Star, Voltas, LG Electronics shares climb; details hereThe price revisions come amid elevated input costs, including copper, steel and crude oil derivatives, as well as currency exchange volatility amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

Shares of major appliance makers, including Bosch Home Comfort India Ltd, Blue Star Ltd, Voltas Ltd and LG Electronics India Ltd, opened higher on Monday after the consumer durables industry announced another round of price hikes ahead of the peak festive season.

Appliance manufacturers are set to raise prices of air conditioners, LED TVs, washing machines and other consumer durables by 5 per cent to 8 per cent from October 1.

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Blue Star stated that it will increase prices of its air conditioners by 8 per cent. LG Electronics, meanwhile, announced an upward revision of AC prices by 5-7 per cent from October 1. However, the company clarified that it has not taken any decision on revising prices of any other LG products as of now.

The price revisions come amid elevated input costs, including copper, steel and crude oil derivatives, as well as currency exchange volatility amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

This is the third round of price hikes by the industry in 2026. Manufacturers have been facing higher costs of key inputs such as copper, aluminium, steel and crude oil derivatives, along with increased freight costs.

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Stock market reaction

Bosch Home Comfort India shares rose 3.16 per cent to hit a day's high of Rs 1,865 on BSE. Voltas shares climbed 1.65 per cent to a day's high of Rs 1,135.45, while IFB Industries gained 1.86 per cent to touch Rs 1,247.45. Blue Star shares rose 1.40 per cent to Rs 1,592.

LG Electronics India shares also opened higher, rising 0.80 per cent to Rs 1,739.60.

The stocks subsequently pared some of their early gains, with IFB Industries trading in negative territory at the last check.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Prashun Talukdar
Prashun Talukdar

With a long experience in the digital space, Prashun has seen it all (mostly at least). From dot-com bubbles to crypto crazes. When it comes to covering the stock markets, he is constantly on the trail to look out for the next big trend. But don't let the seriousness of the stock market fool you. Outside of work, you can often find him strolling Insta, scrolling through memes or binge-watching cartoons.

And when Prashun is not glued to his phone, he's checking out the latest automobile launches – because let's face it, who doesn't love a good car or bike show? So, watch this space for reading regular updates and insights into the world of stock markets. Motto: Live and let live!

Published on: Sep 28, 2026 10:43 AM IST
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