AC price hike: Bosch Home Comfort, Blue Star, Voltas, LG Electronics shares climb; details here

Blue Star stated that it will increase prices of its air conditioners by 8 per cent. LG Electronics, meanwhile, announced an upward revision of AC prices by 5-7 per cent from October 1. However, the company clarified that it has not taken any decision on revising prices of any other LG products as of now.

The price revisions come amid elevated input costs, including copper, steel and crude oil derivatives, as well as currency exchange volatility amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

This is the third round of price hikes by the industry in 2026. Manufacturers have been facing higher costs of key inputs such as copper, aluminium, steel and crude oil derivatives, along with increased freight costs.

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Stock market reaction

Bosch Home Comfort India shares rose 3.16 per cent to hit a day's high of Rs 1,865 on BSE. Voltas shares climbed 1.65 per cent to a day's high of Rs 1,135.45, while IFB Industries gained 1.86 per cent to touch Rs 1,247.45. Blue Star shares rose 1.40 per cent to Rs 1,592.

LG Electronics India shares also opened higher, rising 0.80 per cent to Rs 1,739.60.

The stocks subsequently pared some of their early gains, with IFB Industries trading in negative territory at the last check.