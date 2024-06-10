Vodafone Idea, YES Bank, IRB Infra shares lead NSE volumes; Mphasis, Heritage Foods top turnover

Vodafone Idea Ltd, YES Bank Ltd, GTL Infrastructure Ltd, IRB Infrastructure Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd, NHPC, Mphasis Ltd and HCC and Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd (IRFC) are among stocks that saw huge volumes on NSE in Monday's trade. Mphasis, Heritage Foods, State Bank of India were some of the stocks leading the NSE turnover chart, data available on active NSE stocks suggested.

Vodafone Idea shares gained 2.21 per cent to Rs 16.20 on NSE, as 52,33,22,355 shares worth Rs 843 crore changed hands. The stock is up 10.43 per cent in the past five days.

YES Bank shares climbed 4.92 per cent to Rs 1.84 apiece, as 11,26,69,411 shares worth Rs 20 crore changing hands. The private lender is among a dozen of stocks that could enter the futures and options (F&O) segment if the proposed revision in eligibility criteria for F&O stock selection is applied, Nuvama Institutional Equities said in a note.

Shares of IRB Infra tanked 4.24 per cent to Rs 73.45, as 7,29,39,831 shares worth Rs 540 crore changed hands. This stock recently gained on reports the company and its associate IRB Infrastructure Trust saw a 30 per ecnt year-on-year toll revenue growth in May.

Suzlon Energy also fell 4.75 per cent to Rs 47.83 as 6,25,09,270 shares worth Rs 298 crore changed hands. This stock declined as an Independent Director raised concerns over corporate governance standards at the company.



They were followed by NHPC, which saw 3,32,58,731 shares changing hands. This PSU stock rose 0.86 per cent to Rs 104.09.

Mphasis shares declined 3.6 per cent to Rs 2,380.65 as 3,22,64,477 shares changed hands. HCC, IRFC, Tata Steel, Canara Bank, Reliance Power, BEL, IFCI and PNB were some of the stocks that gained amid high NSE volumes.

On the turnover side, Mphasis led the chart with Rs 7,638 crore turnover. Blackstone was reportedly looking to sell a 10.6 per cent stake in the IT firm through block deals today.

It was followed by Heritage Foods, which witnessed Rs 776 crore in turnover. SBI, HAL, Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, RVNL and Tata Steel were some other stocks leading the turnover chart on NSE.