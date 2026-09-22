Raymond shares soar over 80% in a month; here's what analysts say

Another group company, Raymond Realty Ltd, was also trading higher. The stock was last up 2.85 per cent at Rs 600.70, taking its six-month gain to 60.21 per cent.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Master Capital Services, said the Raymond stocks have seen buying interest following the completion of the group's demerger, which separated its businesses into distinct listed entities.

"Raymond Realty has emerged as a pure-play real estate company, while Raymond is now focused on engineering and precision technology. The restructuring provides greater clarity on the performance and valuation of the individual businesses, which was difficult under the earlier structure," Singh said.

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He added, "With the demerger now completed, investors are reassessing the standalone entities. This has led to increased trading activity and buying interest across the Raymond Group stocks. The sharp moves in Raymond and Raymond Realty reflect this post-demerger repricing and the market's response to the potential value unlocking."

Kranthi Bathini, Equity Strategist at WealthMills Securities, said Raymond's expansion of its precision engineering business into aerospace manufacturing could support its longer-term prospects.

"Raymond is expanding its precision engineering division into aerospace manufacturing, which is one of the sunrise sectors in India. The company's order book and earnings visibility look promising from a medium- to long-term perspective. Investors with a long-term horizon can hold on to the counter," Bathini said.

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On Raymond Realty, Bathini said, "The Q1 order book is quite strong and the counter looks positive at current valuations. From a long-term perspective, investors can hold the stock and consider buying on dips."

Technical view

Osho Krishan, Chief Manager – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said Raymond has surged more than 80 per cent in September and is trading significantly above its short-term EMAs.

"Technical indicators have entered an extremely overbought zone, creating an unfavorable risk-reward profile at current levels. However, momentum remains robust, allowing traders to participate while the prevailing trend continues. The Rs 1,000–970 range is expected to offer intermediate support. Investors may consider trailing stop-loss orders within this zone to safeguard gains and manage potential downside risk effectively," Krishan said.

On Raymond Realty, Krishan said, "The stock has rebounded from its 200-day SMA and is consolidating near a cluster of key EMAs on daily charts. The RSI suggests potential for a bullish reversal. A sustained breakout above the Rs 600–620 resistance zone could revive upward momentum, with the Rs 650–700 range representing the next potential target. Conversely, the Rs 575–565 zone remains a strong support base and should help absorb near-term volatility while limiting downside risk for the stock in coming sessions."

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According to AR Ramachandran, Sebi-registered research analyst at Tips2trades, "Raymond is bullish but overbought on daily charts with next resistance at Rs 1,219. Investors should keep booking profits as a daily close below the support of Rs 1,066 could trigger a fall towards Rs 971 in the near term."

He said Raymond Realty is bullish on daily charts with strong support at Rs 584. "A daily close above the resistance of Rs 615 could lead to an upside target of Rs 702 in the near term," Ramachandran added.