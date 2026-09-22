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iPhone 20 Pro display to get major upgrades: Apple may add bigger screens, quad-curved design and more

iPhone 20 Pro display to get major upgrades: Apple may add bigger screens, quad-curved design and more

Apple’s 2027 iPhone could bring one of its biggest display changes yet, with early reports pointing to larger screens, curved edges and a significantly smaller front cutout.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk
  • Noida,
  • Updated Sep 22, 2026 10:40 AM IST
iPhone 20 Pro display to get major upgrades: Apple may add bigger screens, quad-curved design and more iPhone 20 Pro may feature bigger displays, curved edges and a tiny punch-hole cutout. (Representative image)

Apple has just finished rolling out its latest iPhone 18 Pro series, but early details about its next major iPhone display design are allegedly doing the rounds. The device is widely being referred to as the iPhone 20, as Apple could use the name for its 20th-anniversary iPhone. A new alleged report now gives an early picture of what the Pro models could bring to the display.

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According to Chinese tipster Digital Chat Station, Apple is testing larger screens with a quad-curved design that could extend the glass to all four edges. There is also reportedly a much smaller punch-hole on the front, potentially giving the iPhone a more uninterrupted look than current models. However, these are still early testing details and could change before launch.

Bigger displays with a curved design

The iPhone 20 Pro is reportedly being tested with a 6.41-inch display offering a 2686 × 1236-pixel resolution. The iPhone 20 Pro Max could get a 6.96-inch panel with a 2912 × 1340-pixel resolution. If these specifications make it to the final products, both models would have slightly larger displays than the current Pro lineup.

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The bigger change, however, could be the panel design. The leak points to a borderless screen with glass curving along all four sides, potentially reducing the appearance of bezels and creating a more immersive front.

Tiny punch-hole could replace Dynamic Island

The front of the iPhone 20 Pro could also look different. Reports suggest Apple is testing a tiny punch-hole cutout, which could essentially reduce the space currently occupied by the Dynamic Island. Earlier reports have also pointed to under-display Face ID, which could allow Apple to hide more of the facial recognition hardware beneath the screen.

Apple has not confirmed the iPhone 20 name or these display plans. With the launch still around a year away, the final design and specifications could change during development.

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Business Today Desk
Business Today Desk

Business Today brings you the latest news, views and analysis from the world of finance, economy, markets, corporates, startups, tech, and the digital economy. You can find everything from breaking news to deep dives to immersive essays and more on a variety of subjects across all formats - online, magazine, television, data visualisation, et al.

Published on: Sep 22, 2026 10:40 AM IST
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