Waaree Renewable shares in focus today on stellar Q4 earnings 

Shares of Waaree Renewable Technologies Ltd (WRTL) are in news today after firm reported a 83 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 93.76 crore in the March quarter (Q4) on account of higher income.

Waaree Renewable shares rose 9.13% to Rs 1023.90 in the previous session. Market cap of the firm climbed to Rs 10,673 crore. Total 3.69 lakh shares of Waaree Renewable changed hands amounting to a high turnover of Rs 36.72 crore. The share hit a 52-week high of Rs 3037.75 on April 26, 2024 and fell to a 52 week low of Rs 732.05 on April 7, 2025.

The company's total income increased significantly to Rs 481.43 crore, compared to Rs 275.35 crore in the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, expenses rose to Rs 356.25 crore from Rs 203.27 crore during the prior year’s quarter.

In addition, the board has approved the appointment of Sudhir Arya as an Additional Director in the Non-Executive, Independent category, effective Wednesday, April 16, 2025. Sunil Rathi’s designation has also been changed from Non-Executive Director to Executive Director, with conditions to be determined by the Board, starting on the same date. Furthermore, Manmohan Sharma will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer as of Wednesday, April 16, 2025.

Waaree Renewable Technologies Limited (WRTL) operates as a subsidiary of Waaree Energies.