Multibagger metal stock in focus today, here's why 

Shares of Welspun Corp Ltd are in news on Monday after the company said its board has cleared the proposal for voluntary delisting of its equity shares from the Calcutta Stock Exchange. The company will continue to remain listed on the bourses with nationwide trading terminals via BSE and the National Stock Exchange of India.

Welspun Corp stock ended 0.92% higher at Rs 879.55 on BSE on Friday. The multibagger stock has gained 486% in three years and risen 351% in two years. Market cap of Welspun Corp stood at Rs 23,074 crore on BSE.

Welspun Corp stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 892.95 on March 21, 2025 and a 52-week low of Rs 441 on June 4, 2024.

"This is to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. Friday, March 21, 2025 inter alia, considered and approved the proposal for Voluntary Delisting of its Equity Shares from the Calcutta Stock Exchange Limited (CSE) pursuant to Regulation 6 of the SEBI (Delisting of Equity Sharers) regulations, 2021 as amended from time to time where no exit opportunity is required to be provided to the shareholders of the Company; since the CSE does not have any active platform for trading in equity shares, the Shareholders of the Company are not affected in any manner from delisting," said Welspun Corp.

In the third quarter, the firm reported a 127% year-on-year (YoY) rise in net profit against a net profit of Rs 297.9 crore in the year-ago quarter. Revenue from operations fell 23.9% to Rs 3,613.5 crore against Rs 4,749.7 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding fiscal. The company’s EBITDA slipped 6.1% to Rs 434.4 crore in the third quarter against Rs 463 crore in Q3 FY24. EBITDA margin came at 12% in the reporting quarter compared to 9.8% YoY. EBITDA is earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation.

Welspun Corp Limited is engaged in the business of manufacturing steel products and plastic products. The company is engaged in the business of production and coating of high-grade submerged arc welded pipes, hot rolled steel plates and coils. It is a service provider of welded line pipes, ductile iron pipes, stainless steel pipes, tubes and bars.