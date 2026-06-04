Which company has been called the next trillion-dollar company?

Shares of US-based Marvell Technology, the semiconductor producer, are on fire since Nvidia's CEO Jensen Huang hailed it as the next trillion-dollar firm, sending the stock up 28% till date. Marvell Technology stock closed at $301.65 on Wednesday against the Monday's close of $219.43. Market cap of the firm zoomed to $263.883 billion on NASDAQ. In the last session, the stock hit a record high of $324.20.

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On Tuesday, a day after Huang's comments, the stock zoomed 32.52% intra day, its biggest one day gain ever.

Huang praised the company's role in powering the global artificial intelligence infrastructure boom. Speaking alongside Marvell CEO Matthew Murphy during a session at Computex in Taipei on Monday this week, Huang highlighted the company's growing importance in the AI ecosystem.

Huang said the company is well positioned to become the next trillion-dollar technology firm, citing its critical networking and connectivity solutions that enable large-scale AI computing. He noted that modern AI data centers rely on thousands of interconnected chips working together, making high-speed data transfer and efficient communication between processors essential. According to Huang, the company's technology plays a vital role in ensuring these massive computing systems operate effectively and at scale.

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The company is known for developing semiconductors used in data centers.

Can Indians buy Marvell Technology stock?

Yes, Indians can buy shares of Marvell Technology and all stocks listed in US directly from India.

One can bet on shares of Marvell Technology by using global investing platforms such as INDmoney, Vested, or foreign broker such as Interactive Brokers. To open an overseas trading account, one will have to complete the KYC process. PAN card, address proof, and a completing a basic digital Know Your Customer (KYC) check is a prerequisite for opening an account to buy stocks listed on US bourses. After the account opening, one can add funds to account via bank account. Since you are inesvting in US companies, your Indian Rupees (INR) will be converted into US Dollars (USD).