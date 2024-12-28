Who’s going ex-dividend next week? KPI Green Energy, Redtape among the names to track

Investors on Dalal Street will be keeping a close watch on companies like KPI Green Energy, Sharanam Infraproject and Trading, Pro Fin Capital Services, Redtape, and several others in the upcoming week. These companies are expected to trade ex-dividend, with key events such as dividend payouts, bonus issues, rights issues, and stock splits scheduled. Additionally, some companies will announce record dates to determine eligibility for dividend payments.

Stocks trading ex-dividend next week:

Redtape

The footwear company has announced an interim dividend of Rs 2 (100%) per equity share of Rs 2 each for the fiscal year 2024-25. The record date for this dividend is set for Friday, January 3, 2025, and the shares will trade ex-dividend on the same day.

Companies Trading Ex-Dividend Following Bonus Issue Announcements:

Banco Products (India)

Banco Products will trade ex-dividend on Monday, December 30, 2024, after announcing a 1:1 bonus issue (one bonus share for each existing share). The record date for this issue is December 30, 2024.

Surya Roshni

Shares of Surya Roshni will trade ex-dividend on Wednesday, January 1, 2025, after the company announced a 1:1 bonus issue (one new share for every existing share). The record date is also January 1, 2025.

KPI Green Energy

KPI Green Energy has announced the issuance of bonus shares in a 1:2 ratio (one bonus share for every two existing shares). The shares will trade ex-dividend on January 3, 2025, with the record date set for the same day.

Ceenik Exports (India)

Ceenik Exports will trade ex-dividend on Friday, January 3, 2025, after announcing a bonus issue in a 1:5 ratio (one bonus share for every five existing shares). The record date is also January 3, 2025.

Garware Technical Fibres

Shares of Garware Technical Fibres will trade ex-dividend on Friday, January 3, 2025, after the company announced a 4:1 bonus issue (four bonus shares for every one existing share). The record date is set for January 3, 2025.

Companies Trading Ex-Dividend Following Stock Split Announcements:

Getalong Enterprise

Getalong Enterprise has announced a stock split, converting one equity share of Rs 10 face value into ten equity shares of Re 1 each. The shares will trade ex-split on Thursday, January 2, 2025, with the record date set for January 2, 2025.

Inertia Steel

Inertia Steel has announced a stock split, subdividing 1,19,78,800 equity shares of Rs 10 face value into 11,97,88,000 equity shares of Re 1 each. The shares will trade ex-split on January 3, 2025, with the record date also on January 3, 2025.

Companies Trading Ex-Dividend Following Rights Issue Announcements:

Harshil Agrotech

Shares of Harshil Agrotech will trade ex-rights on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, after announcing a rights issue of equity shares with a face value of Re 1 each, aggregating up to Rs 49.5 crore. The record date is December 31, 2024.

Sharanam Infraproject and Trading

Sharanam Infraproject and Trading’s shares will trade ex-rights on December 31, 2024, following a rights issue of 48 crore equity shares at a face value of Re 1 each, aggregating up to Rs 48 crore. The record date is December 31, 2024.

Pro Fin Capital Services

Pro Fin Capital Services has announced a rights issue in a 1:2 ratio (one equity share for every two existing shares) at Rs 4.50 per share. Shares will trade ex-rights on December 31, 2024, with the record date also set for December 31, 2024.

These corporate actions are expected to have a significant impact on the stocks, making them a key focus for investors in the coming week.