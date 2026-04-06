Shares of beauty products chain Nykaa, listed as FSN E-Commerce Ventures, rose 4% in early deals today after a report said the fashion chain is in advanced discussions to acquire a majority stake in 82°E, the premium skincare label founded by Deepika Padukone.

Nykaa shares zoomed nearly 4% to Rs 255.50 in early deals on BSE. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 72,353 crore on BSE. Total 1.13 lakh shares of the firm changed hands amounting to a turnover of Rs 2.83 crore. Nykaa stock is trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day but lower than the 50 day, 100 day, 150 and 200 day moving averages.

Advertisement

The scrip has lost 4 per cent in 2026 and fallen 6 per cent in three months.

The proposed deal will help Nykaa to boost its 'House of Nykaa' portfolio.

For Nykaa, this initiative is both strategic and well-timed.

With a customer base exceeding 42 million, the company is relying on its robust distribution, logistics, and repeat purchase ecosystem to rejuvenate the brand’s momentum.

The two parties already have an established working relationship, with Padukone acting as Nykaa’s global brand ambassador since September 2025.