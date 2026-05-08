BHEL, BSE, Suzlon Energy, Polycab, YES Bank, IndusInd Bank surge up to 53% in a month

The broader market remained firm on Friday, with the Nifty Midcap 100 index touching a fresh all-time high of 62,113.85 before settling 0.15 per cent lower at 61,910.90. The Nifty Smallcap 100 index, however, extended gains and climbed 0.22 per cent to close at 18,737.00.

With this, several midcap stocks delivered sharp gains over the last one month. These included Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL), BSE Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd, Polycab India Ltd, YES Bank Ltd and IndusInd Bank Ltd.

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Shares of BHEL surged around 53 per cent in the past one month. The stock has risen 87 per cent over the last one year and rallied 398 per cent in the past three years.

BSE Ltd gained nearly 24 per cent during the last one month, taking its one-year return to 75 per cent. The stock has ascended by around 2,090 per cent over the last three years.

The Nifty Midcap Select Index, comprising of 25 top companies, hit a record high in trade today.



The index has been the top performing benchmark, surging 21 percent, ever since sentiment improved for the better since April 2nd.



In this 23 session period the index surged more… pic.twitter.com/gxT4RAIx5R — Shail Bhatnagar (@shail_bhatnagar) May 8, 2026

Suzlon Energy climbed 25 per cent in one month. The stock is up 4 per cent over the past one year and has surged 547 per cent in the last three years.

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Polycab India, a constituent of the Nifty Midcap 100 index, advanced 20 per cent in the last one month. The stock has gained 58 per cent in one year and 180 per cent over the past three years.

YES Bank also rose around 20 per cent during the last one month. The lender has gained 25 per cent over one year and 42 per cent in the last three years.

Meanwhile, shares of IndusInd Bank recovered 14 per cent in the past one month and are up 16 per cent over the last one year. However, the stock remains down 15 per cent on a three-year basis.

Ajit Mishra – SVP, Research at Religare Broking, said domestic benchmarks remained under pressure today amid weak global cues and renewed geopolitical concerns. He noted that the broader market outperformed the benchmark indices, reflecting continued stock-specific interest.

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"While the Nifty index offers no clear indication regarding the next directional move, participants should maintain a stock-specific approach, preferring pharma, energy, auto, and select metal counters, while remaining selective across other sectors," he added.