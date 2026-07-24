Why this smallcap multibagger stock is showing 80% fall in some trading apps today?

Jupiter Life Line Hospitals shares stock split: Mutlibagger hospital player Jupiter Life Line Hospitals Ltd might be showing up to 80 per cent fall in some trading apps today as all these the shares turned ex-split, adjusting to the pre-announced corporate action. It had announced to issue subdivided stocks for the eligible shareholders in 1:5 ratio, which is indicating a sharp downside in its price.

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It means all the shares of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals (JLHL), with a face value of Rs 10 each, shall be split or subdivided into five shares with face value of Rs 2 each as of today. Investors having JLHL shares in their demat account shall be eligible for the corporate action and the stock price shall be adjusted in the same ratio, that is, 1:5. From today, subdivided or adjusted shares shall be traded.

"We refer to our intimation dated May 15 and June 22, regarding the sub-division/split of the existing equity shares. We wish to inform you that, pursuant to regulation 42 of the SEBI Regulations, 2015, the company has fixed Friday, July 24, 2026, as the record date for determining the eligibility of equity shareholders entitled to the sub-division/stock split of the company's equity shares," it said in the exchange filing.

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Shares of Jupiter Life Line Hospitals opened at Rs 315.25on Friday, signaling a nearly 80 per cent fall from its previous close at Rs 1,576.30 on Thursday. The total market capitalization of the company stood close to Rs 10,300 crore mark. The indicated fall was due to the 'subdivision' of its equity shares in 1:5 ratio. However, the stock was seen at mostly flat in the early trade.

An existing investor of Jupiter Life Line Hospital, holding one share would receive four additional shares, taking the holding to five. The corporate action would trigger a sharp price adjustment on the counter, as the stock split converts one share into five. The corporate action would improve liquidity and affordability.

Thursday, July 23, was the last day to buy Jupiter Life Line Hospital shares to become eligible for the aforesaid corporate actions as Friday marks the record date for it. The stock is under the 'T+1' settlement cycle. The record date determines the eligibility of shareholders for the corporate action. The move aims to increase stock liquidity and affordability for retail investors.

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What makes stock splits attractive for investors is that they come free of cost. The impact of a bonus issue is straightforward: it increases the number of shares in circulation, which trims down the company’s free reserves and lowers earnings per share (EPS). As a result, the stock price adjusts downward. There is, however, no dilution of equity.

Jupiter Life Line Hospital was listed on Dalal Street in September 2023, after the company was the company raised a total of Rs 869 crore from its IPO, which was sold for Rs 735 apeice. The stock has jumped nearly 115 per cent from its IPO price, delivering Multibagger returns to the investors.

Brokerage firms are mostly positive on the stock. PL Capital and Anand Rathi Share & Stock Brokers Ltd have a 'buy' rating on Jupiter Life Line Hospitals with a target price of Rs 1,600 and Rs 1,560, respectively. However, the target prices shall be adjusted for the stock splits and may be revised post its earnings for the June 30, 2026.