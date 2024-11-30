Wipro, Eraaya Lifespaces and Can Fin Homes among stocks turning ex-dividend next week

Investors on Dalal Street will be keeping a close eye on companies such as Wipro, Can Fin Homes, Phoenix Township Ltd, Eraaya Lifespaces, and Diamond Power Infrastructure in the upcoming week. More than 10 companies will have their shares trade ex-dividend, with actions such as dividend payouts, bonus issues, amalgamations, and stock splits scheduled for the next five days. Many of these companies will also announce record dates for dividends, which determine which shareholders are eligible for dividend payments.

Ex-Dividend Trading Stocks for Next Week

Indo Us Bio-Tech Ltd: Shares will trade ex-dividend on December 03, 2024. The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.25 per share, with the record date set for December 03.

Can Fin Homes: Shares will trade ex-dividend on December 04, 2024. The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹6.00 per share, with the record date set for December 04.

Phoenix Township Ltd: Shares will trade ex-dividend on December 06, 2024. The company has declared an interim dividend of ₹0.10 per share, with the record date set for December 06.

Additionally, Rajoo Engineers, Wipro, and Consecutive Investment & Trading Company are set to attract attention as they have announced bonus issues in the ratios of 1:3, 1:1, and 1:1, respectively, for their shareholders, according to BSE data. Rajoo Engineers will begin trading ex-dividend on December 02, 2024, with the same date serving as the record date for shareholder eligibility. Meanwhile, Wipro will turn ex-dividend on December 03, 2024, with the record date scheduled for the same day.

Stock Split

Diamond Power Infrastructure: The company has announced a stock split in the ratio of 1:10. The record date for determining shareholder eligibility has been set for December 3, 2024.

Eraaya Lifespaces: According to the company’s regulatory filing, the equity shares of Eraaya Lifespaces will split in the ratio of 10:1. This means that each share of ₹10 face value will split into 10 shares of ₹1 each. The company's board has set December 6 as the record date for determining the eligibility of shareholders entitled to participate in the corporate action.

Ex-Date

The ex-date is the date until which a buyer of the company's shares is entitled to receive the dividend or bonus. If you purchase shares after this date, you will not be eligible for the dividend or bonus. The ex-date is determined by the company.