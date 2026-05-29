Wockhardt stock hits record high, breakout rally after 13 years; here's the trigger 

Wockhardt shares hit a record high on Friday after the pharma firm announced it has received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to market its newly developed antibiotic, Zaynich, in India.

Wockhardt shares rose 18.33% intraday to a record high of Rs 2096.45. Market cap of the firm stood at Rs 33,732 crore. With today's rally, the pharma stock has broken out of 13-year consolidation mode. It has risen 36% in May 2026. Wockhardt is the second best performing stock in Nifty 500 this monthj.

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The drug is a combination of Zidebactam and Cefepime. It has been approved for treating complicated urinary tract infections (UTI), including kidney infections, known as pyelonephritis, in adult patients. Zaynich is an injectable antibiotic comprising of a ß-lactam enhancer antibiotic, Zidebactam and Cefepime, a cephalosporin antibacterial drug

The approval also covers cases where these infections are accompanied by Gram-negative bacteremia, a serious bloodstream infection caused by bacteria, according to a regulatory filing.

The approval is for the treatment of adult patients (=18 years) with complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI), including pyelonephritis, as well as cases with concurrent Gramnegative bacteremia.

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Local market size for Zaynich is estimated at Rs 150-200 crore annually. Global addressable market for Zaynich is conservatively gauged at $5 billion.

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ZAYNICH used against serious urinary tract infections, kidney infections… pic.twitter.com/nmCceZoIKV — Shail Bhatnagar (@shail_bhatnagar) May 29, 2026

In terms of technicals, the stock is oversold on charts with a RSI of 72.3. RSI above 70 signals more buyers than sellers for a stock.

The pharma stock is trading higher than the 5 day,10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day simple moving averages.

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Wockhardt is a research based global pharmaceutical and biotechnology company focused on developing innovative anti-infective solutions. With a legacy of scientific excellence and a mission to combat antimicrobial resistance, Wockhardt pioneers nextgeneration therapies for a healthier world.