Business Today
Subscribe
Petrol PricesDiesel PricesBT ReelsPMS TodayUS NewsIndiaWeatherBT ShortsNRI
EY Business Today Hidden Gems 2026BT MindrushBT India 100
Search
Advertisement
Business News
markets
stocks
RIL annual report 2026: Amid economic uncertainties, firm clocks strong show in retail, digital segments

RIL annual report 2026: Amid economic uncertainties, firm clocks strong show in retail, digital segments

According to the company’s annual report 2025-2026, RIL became the first Indian company to cross the $120 billion revenue mark during the financial year.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Aseem Thapliyal
Aseem Thapliyal
  • Updated May 29, 2026 2:06 PM IST
RIL annual report 2026: Amid economic uncertainties, firm clocks strong show in retail, digital segmentsDigital services arm Jio continued to expand rapidly on the back of strong 5G adoption and broadband penetration.
SUMMARY
  • Reliance Industries crosses $120 billion revenue in FY26
  • Consolidated revenue rose 7.1% to Rs 10.71 lakh crore
  • Media business revenue up 74%, EBITDA surged nearly 140%

India’s largest private-sector company, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL), clocked a resilient performance in FY26 despite global economic uncertainties, led by strong momentum across its retail, digital and consumer-focused businesses.

According to the company’s annual report 2025-2026, RIL became the first Indian company to cross the $120 billion revenue mark during the financial year, highlighting the scale and diversification of its operations. Consolidated revenue rose 7.1% year-on-year to Rs 10.71 lakh crore, while EBITDA increased 2.9% to Rs 1.83 lakh crore. Net profit grew 2.9% to Rs 81,309 crore. 

Advertisement

Related Articles

Chairman Mukesh Ambani said the company continued to benefit from its diversified business model, with consumer-facing verticals now contributing more than half of total EBITDA. Reliance’s retail, telecom and media businesses remained key growth engines even as global volatility weighed on the oil and chemicals sector.

Reliance Retail maintained its leadership position in India’s organised retail market, posting revenue of Rs 3.3 lakh crore and EBITDA of Rs 25,094 crore during the year. Meanwhile, digital services arm Jio continued to expand rapidly on the back of strong 5G adoption and broadband penetration. The segment reported revenue of Rs 1.54 lakh crore and EBITDA of Rs 65,001 crore, supported by tariff hikes and rising subscriber engagement. 

The company also highlighted its aggressive push into new energy and green technologies. Reliance secured green financing facilities worth nearly $1 billion to fund sustainable projects and accelerate its transition toward becoming a net carbon zero company by 2035. The conglomerate is investing heavily in solar manufacturing, battery storage and green hydrogen infrastructure as part of its long-term clean energy roadmap. 

Advertisement

In the media and entertainment business, Reliance reported sharp growth, with revenue jumping more than 74% and EBITDA surging nearly 140%, reflecting strong traction across digital streaming, sports and entertainment platforms. 

Reliance also remained one of India’s largest contributors to the national exchequer, with total contributions rising to over Rs 2.16 lakh crore during FY26. The company said it remains focused on disciplined capital allocation, expanding its consumer ecosystem and strengthening technology-led growth platforms for the future. 

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: May 29, 2026 2:04 PM IST
    Follow Us onChannel
    Post a comment0

    TOP STORIES

    TOP VIDEOS

    market today