Worst fall in over a year! How MacBook, iPad price hike impacted Apple Inc shares

Shares of Apple Inc recorded a sharp drop on Thursday after the US-based tech giant raised the prices of new-gen MacBooks, iPads, HomePods, Apple TV 4K and the Vision Pro due to an increase in the cost of memory chips (M5).

Apple's stock closed 6.15 per cent lower at $275.15, marking its worst single-day fall since April 2025. During after-hours trading, the stock was last seen 0.40 per cent higher at $276.25.

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The price hikes come days after Apple CEO Tim Cook said that increasing prices had become unavoidable amid the growing artificial intelligence (AI) boom.

Apple has now raised the prices of its latest products in several markets, including India. iPhones, Airpods and iWatches, however, have been spared from the latest price revision.

Apple said AI-driven demand for memory and storage chips has pushed up the prices of RAM and NAND flash, leading to higher manufacturing costs and prompting the company to revise device prices.

MacBook price hikes in India

* MacBook Neo: Price increased from Rs 69,900 to Rs 79,900.

* MacBook Air M5: Price increased from Rs 1,20,900 to Rs 1,49,900.

* MacBook Pro M5: Price increased from Rs 1,69,900 to Rs 2,39,900.

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* MacBook Pro M5 Max: Price increased from Rs 3,99,900 to Rs 4,99,900.

* Mac Mini M4: Price increased from Rs 59,900 to Rs 94,900.

iPad price hikes in India

* iPad (11th Gen): Price increased from Rs 39,900 to Rs 49,900.

* iPad Mini: Price increased from Rs 49,900 to Rs 69,900.

* iPad Air: Price increased from Rs 64,900 to Rs 89,900.

* iPad Pro: Price increased from Rs 99,900 to Rs 1,39,900.

Apple TV 4K and HomePod price hikes in India

* Apple TV 4K: Price increased from Rs 14,900 to Rs 25,900.

* HomePod: Price increased from Rs 32,900 to Rs 44,900.

* HomePod Mini: Price increased from Rs 10,900 to Rs 15,900.

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The latest price hikes have also been implemented in several other markets globally.