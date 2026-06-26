Global Health (Medanta): HDFC MF raises stake; stock climbs nearly 30% in three months

HDFC Mutual Fund has bought an additional 10 lakh shares, or a 0.37 per cent stake, in Global Health, which runs the Medanta healthcare chain, from co-founder Sunil Sachdeva in a bulk deal through open market transactions.

The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 1,300 apiece, taking the deal value to Rs 130 crore, while Sachdeva sold the shares at the same price.

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This follows another transaction last month, when HDFC Mutual Fund bought 10 lakh shares of Global Health from Sachdeva for over Rs 122.50 crore.

At the end of the March quarter, Sachdeva held 2.90 crore equity shares in the company, or a 10.79 per cent stake.

Stock performance

On Thursday, shares of Global Health fell 0.41 per cent to close at Rs 1,311.35 apiece on BSE. Even after the decline, the stock has risen 29.66 per cent over the last three months.

Q4 FY26 earnings

In its fourth-quarter results for FY26, Global Health Ltd reported a 39.7 per cent year-on-year rise in profit after tax to Rs 141.7 crore for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 101.4 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year.

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Revenue from operations in the March quarter stood at Rs 1,159 crore, compared with Rs 931.3 crore in the year-ago period. The latest share purchase by HDFC Mutual Fund comes against the backdrop of the company reporting higher quarterly profit and revenue, while the stock remains up nearly 30 per cent over the past three months.

Meanwhile, Indian equity benchmarks will remain closed today (Friday) on account of Muharram 2026. Trading across the equity, equity derivatives, securities lending and borrowing (SLB), currency derivatives, and interest rate derivatives segments will remain closed for the day.