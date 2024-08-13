scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Stocks
YES Bank, Adani Enterprises, Bandhan Bank, Maruti Suzuki shares may see outflows. Here's why

Feedback

YES Bank, Adani Enterprises, Bandhan Bank, Maruti Suzuki shares may see outflows. Here's why

YES Bank and SRF are expected to see $41 million outflows each. In the case of Bandhan Bank, the private lender may see $125 million outflows, Nuvama suggested.

Ambuja Cements may see $74 million outflows, while the Adani group flagship Adani Enterprises may see $72 million outflows. Ambuja Cements may see $74 million outflows, while the Adani group flagship Adani Enterprises may see $72 million outflows.

Stocks of YES Bank Ltd, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, LTIMindtree Ltd, Ambuja Cements, Adani Enterprises Ltd and SRF Ltd will roughly see $500 million in combined passive outflows following a reduction in their weightages in the MSCI Global Standard index. Bandhan Bank may also see outflows on its exclusion.

As per estimates by Nuvama, Maruti Suzuki shares may see $190 million outflows, which would be equivalent to 1.3 million MSIL shares. LTIMindtree is expected to see $76 million in outflows, which is roughly 1.2 million LTIM shares. Ambuja Cements may see $74 million outflows, while the Adani group flagship Adani Enterprises may see $72 million outflows.

YES Bank and SRF are expected to see $41 million in outflows each. In the case of Bandhan Bank, the private lender may see $125 million outflows, Nuvama suggested.

MSCI

The global index aggregator MSCI in its August index review included seven scrips namely Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), Vodafone Idea Ltd, Zydus Lifesciences Ltd, Oil India, Prestige Estates, Dixon Technologies and Oracle Financial Services. MSCI increased weightages of HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, Coal India, Mphasis, HPCL, ICICI Lombard and Persistent Systems.

Meanwhile, MSCI added 25 stocks to MSCI India Domestic Smallcap index. They include Inox Green Energy Services, Inox Wind Energy, Shakti Pumps India, TVS Supply Chain, Welspun Enterprises and Senco Gold. Others included Bajaj Hindustan Sugar, Aditya Vision, Paras Defence, Gulf Gulf Oil Lubricant India and Sharda Motor Industries among others. Cochin Shipyard, Jaiprakash Associates and network 18 Media have been included from the list.

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Aug 13, 2024, 10:37 AM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement
Check Stock Price
Yes Bank Ltd
Yes Bank Ltd