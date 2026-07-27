SIFs, mutual funds, PMS or AIFs: Which investment route deserves a place in your portfolio?

India's investment ecosystem has evolved significantly over the past few years, with products catering to investors across different risk appetites, investment sizes and financial goals. While mutual funds remain the preferred choice for retail investors, newer offerings such as Specialized Investment Funds (SIFs) are emerging as a middle ground between mutual funds and Portfolio Management Services (PMS).

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According to the SIF Intelligence Report – July 2026, the SIF industry has already grown to ₹17,826 crore in assets under management (AUM) across 28 live funds managed by 15 asset management companies (AMCs). The report estimates the segment could become a ₹5 lakh crore opportunity in the coming years as investor awareness and participation increase.

Here's how the four investment products compare.

Specialised Investment Funds (SIFs)

Introduced by SEBI to bridge the gap between mutual funds and PMS, SIFs combine the regulatory oversight and transparency of mutual funds with greater portfolio flexibility. They allow sophisticated strategies such as equity long-short, sector rotation, active asset allocation, hybrid long-short and equity ex-top 100 investing, which are generally unavailable in conventional mutual funds.

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A key requirement is a minimum investment threshold (MIT) of ₹10 lakh, calculated at the PAN level across all SIF strategies offered by the same AMC. Unlike mutual funds, investments in regular mutual fund schemes do not count towards meeting this threshold.

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SEBI has also clarified that investors can use Systematic Investment Plans (SIPs), Systematic Transfer Plans (STPs) and Systematic Withdrawal Plans (SWPs) in SIFs, but only after the ₹10 lakh threshold has been met. STPs are permitted only between SIF schemes of the same AMC, while transfers from regular mutual funds into SIFs through STPs are not allowed. Investors must also ensure that their aggregate SIF investment remains above ₹10 lakh after any withdrawal or transfer, failing which redemptions may not be permitted until the threshold is restored.

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Mutual Funds

Mutual funds remain the most accessible investment product, with investments starting from as little as ₹100. They are suitable for retail investors seeking diversified exposure through equity, debt or hybrid schemes.

Unlike SIFs, mutual funds primarily follow long-only strategies and use derivatives mainly for hedging and portfolio rebalancing. They are highly regulated by SEBI and offer high levels of transparency, making them suitable for first-time investors and long-term wealth creation.

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Portfolio Management Services (PMS)

PMS is designed for high-net-worth individuals with a minimum investment of ₹50 lakh. Unlike pooled investment products, PMS portfolios are customized according to an investor's financial goals and risk appetite.

Portfolio managers invest directly in securities on behalf of clients, providing greater flexibility and personalization than mutual funds. However, because securities are held in the investor's name, taxation is determined at the transaction level, and investors may have comparatively lower transparency than in mutual fund products.

Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs)

AIFs cater to sophisticated investors willing to invest at least ₹1 crore. These funds typically invest in alternative assets or deploy advanced strategies such as private equity, venture capital, private credit and hedge fund-style investing.

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Category III AIFs can also use leverage, making them suitable for experienced investors seeking potentially higher returns but who are comfortable taking on higher levels of risk.

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Which investment product suits you?

For most retail investors, mutual funds continue to be the simplest and most suitable option. Investors looking for sophisticated strategies without committing ₹50 lakh or more may find SIFs an attractive alternative, thanks to their regulated structure and flexible investment approach. PMS is better suited for investors seeking customized portfolios, while AIFs are designed primarily for ultra-high-net-worth individuals looking for exposure to alternative assets and complex strategies.

Investment Product Minimum Investment Best Suited For Mutual Funds ₹100 onwards Retail investors and beginners Specialized Investment Funds (SIFs) ₹10 lakh Affluent investors seeking advanced strategies Portfolio Management Services (PMS) ₹50 lakh HNIs wanting customized portfolios Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) ₹1 crore Sophisticated investors seeking alternative assets

Ultimately, the right investment product depends on your investment corpus, financial goals, risk appetite and preference for portfolio customisation. While mutual funds remain the foundation of most portfolios, SIFs are increasingly emerging as a regulated option for investors looking to move beyond conventional investing without crossing the higher entry barriers of PMS or AIFs.