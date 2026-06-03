YES Bank share price targets as analysts share views post consolidation up move 

YES Bank share price: YES Bank share price: Shares of YES Bank are amid a medium term bull run post a prolonged consolidation phase. In one year, the banking stock moved between Rs 20.86 on June 3, 2025 and Rs 22.85 on June 2, this year. The short-term rally of 15% in a month makes it an ideal breakout candidate in technical terms, according to analysts. YES Bank stock has gained 33% from the 52-week low of Rs 17.19 reached on March 30, 2026.

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However, its RSI at 64.2 signals possibility of more buying in the near term. RSI signals the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts.

With the short-term up move, the banking stock has approached the 52 week high of Rs 24.30 on October 10, 2025. The stock has gained 39% in three years.

However, the YES Bank stock has fallen 2% in a year and gained 6.14% in 2026.

In the current session, YES Bank stock was trading near the Rs 23 mark against the previous close of Rs 22.81. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 72,029 crore.

YES Bank shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

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Analysts expect the banking stock to hit a fresh 52 week high in the near term.

Shitij Gandhi, AVP - Equity Technical Research, SMC Global Securities said,"Yes Bank is showing a notable improvement in price structure on the 4-hour chart after forming a strong reversal base near the Rs 17–18 zone. The stock gradually shifted into a higher-high, higher-low formation and successfully reclaimed the key Rs 20 level breakout area, which now acts as an important support level. Recent price action also indicates a bullish recovery pattern with momentum building steadily after a sharp pullback. The stock is now inching closer towards a major resistance zone level of Rs 24, where supply pressure was visible earlier. However, the sustained move above previous swing highs reflects improving sentiment and stronger buying participation. If the stock continues to hold above the breakout base, the ongoing bullish momentum may extend further in the near term which could push the prices towards Rs 27-29 zone."

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Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking said, "YES Bank is displaying a strong technical setup on the weekly chart after a prolonged consolidation phase. The stock has delivered a decisive breakout above a well-defined Symmetrical Triangle pattern, signalling the end of sideways consolidation and the beginning of a fresh upward move. The stock is now trading comfortably above its key moving averages, lending strength to the ongoing recovery. The RSI at 61.34 reflects a strong reversal from oversold territory, indicating improving momentum and growing buyer participation. Rising volumes during the breakout further validate the move and suggest genuine accumulation. The overall price structure on the weekly timeframe firmly favours the bulls. Traders may consider buying at the current market price of Rs 23.15 with a strict stop loss at Rs 21.50 on a closing basis. As long as the stock holds the breakout range as support, it may move towards the target of Rs 26.50 in the coming weeks.

Virat Jagad, Sr. Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, "Yes Bank shows strong bullish momentum as price breaks decisively above the key horizontal resistance level at Rs 22.02. This breakout is supported by a noticeable volume expansion, confirming genuine market participation. The price is trading cleanly above the short- and long-term EMAs, which are fanning out in a bullish alignment, while the RSI rises above 60, signaling accelerating upward strength toward the descending trendline."