EPFO extends portal shutdown till July 1; When can you process your PF claims, UAN services

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has extended the suspension of several key online services by a day, delaying the restoration of its digital platforms as it completes a major technology upgrade. Services that were earlier scheduled to resume on July 1 will now become available from 12 am on July 2, 2026, according to a message displayed on the EPFO's Unified Member Portal.

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The temporary shutdown, which began on June 26, is part of a scheduled system migration aimed at upgrading EPFO's digital infrastructure to improve the speed, stability and security of its online services. During this maintenance window, the organisation's Member Portal, Employer Portal and several services available through the UMANG app remain inaccessible, affecting millions of provident fund subscribers across the country.

PF claims, passbook and UAN services remain unavailable

The outage has temporarily halted a wide range of services used by employees and employers. EPF members are currently unable to submit fresh provident fund withdrawal claims, monitor the status of existing applications, download e-passbooks or log into their online accounts.

The disruption also affects Universal Account Number (UAN)-related services, including Aadhaar seeding and onboarding processes for newly joined employees.

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Employers, meanwhile, are unable to access the Employer Interface to file Electronic Challan-cum-Returns (ECR), update employee records or complete compliance-related activities linked to employee provident fund accounts.

The extension means these services will remain unavailable until 11:59 pm on July 1, with normal operations expected to resume from July 2.

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UMANG app services also affected

The scheduled migration has also impacted EPFO services offered through the government's Unified Mobile Application for New-age Governance (UMANG).

Users are temporarily unable to access several facilities on the app, including checking PF balances, submitting claims, applying for scheme certificates, registering grievances, searching for EPFO offices, generating UANs, linking Aadhaar with UAN, tracking claim status and applying for Jeevan Pramaan certificates.

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EPFO has said the temporary suspension is necessary to migrate its systems to a more advanced technology platform that will enable faster processing, improved reliability and stronger cybersecurity once the upgrade is completed.

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How subscribers can check their PF balance

Although online portals remain inaccessible, EPFO members can still obtain limited account information through offline services, provided their Universal Account Number (UAN) is activated and fully KYC-compliant with Aadhaar, PAN and bank account details.

Subscribers can check their EPF balance by giving a missed call from their registered mobile number to 011-22901406. The service is free and automatically sends account details through SMS.

Members can also send an SMS to 7738299899 in the prescribed format:

EPFOHO UAN ENG (for English)

EPFOHO UAN HIN (for Hindi)

These services are available only if the member's mobile number is registered with EPFO and the UAN is linked with Aadhaar, PAN and bank account details.

MUST READ: Why is EPFO suspending online PF claims from June 26-29? Is EPFO 3.0 coming?

Services resume

EPFO has advised members and employers to plan their transactions accordingly, as no new online claims or employer filings can be processed during the migration period.

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Once the upgraded platform goes live on July 2, subscribers are expected to regain access to all online services, including claim filing, passbook downloads, UAN management, employer compliance functions and UMANG-based facilities. The migration is part of EPFO's broader effort to modernise its digital infrastructure and deliver faster, more secure and reliable services to its over 7 crore active subscribers.

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