YES Bank shares hit 52-week high, analysts share price targets 

YES Bank share price: Shares of YES Bank hit a fresh 52 week high on Tuesday, extending their gaining streak to the third straight session. YES Bank shares rose 3% to a high of 24.48 today against the previous close of Rs 23.77. Market cap of the lender stood at Rs 75,105 crore. The stock has gained 30% in three months.

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The recent up move brings into focus the outlook around the YES Bank stock. The stock has risen in the last three months on the back of strong Q4 earnings and massive improvement in the asset quality.

Net profit rose 45% to Rs 1,068 crore in Q4 FY26 from Rs 738 crore in the year-ago period. Net interest income (NII) came at Rs 2,638 crore against Rs 2,276 crore in Q4 FY25. Net interest margin (NIM) improved to 2.7 per cent from 2.5 per cent.



For FY26, net profit rose 44.5 per cent to Rs 3,476 crore, while full-year net interest income rose 9.3 per cent to Rs 9,776 crore.

In terms of asset quality, the Gross Non-Performing Asset (GNPA) ratio fell to 1.3%, its lowest level since FY20.

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Most recently, Yes Bank inked a prominent strategic partnership with Northern Arc Capital. This alliance aims to aggressively scale up digital lending, broaden credit access, and cross-sell debt investment products, boosting the bank's retail fee income trajectory.

In terms of technicals, YES Bank shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The stock seems to have broken out from the consolidation phase, hitting a fresh high today. In one year, the banking stock moved between Rs 20.86 on June 3, 2025 and Rs 22.85 on June 2 this year. YES Bank stock has gained 42% from the 52-week low of Rs 17.19 reached on March 30, 2026.

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However, its RSI at 63.8 signals possibility of more buying in the near term. RSI indicates the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts.

Shitij Gandhi, AVP - Equity Technical Research, SMC Global Securities said, "If the stock continues to hold above the breakout base of Rs 24, the ongoing bullish momentum may extend further in the near term which could push the prices towards Rs 27-29 zone."

Hitesh Tailor, Technical Research Analyst at Choice Broking expects the stock to move to the target of Rs 26.50 in the coming weeks.

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support is placed at Rs 22, while resistance stands at Rs 24.30. A decisive breakout above Rs 24.30 could open the door for further upside towards Rs 28. For the short term, the stock is expected to trade within the Rs 22-Rs 28 range."