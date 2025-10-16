Shares of private sector lender YES Bank ae in bull run for the last seven months. The stock has zoomed 46% from its 52 week low of Rs 16.02 reached on March 12, 2025. Trading above all its short term and long term simple moving averages, the YES Bank stock is near its 52 week high of Rs 24.30 reached last week.

In fact, the stock is consolidating at its upper end, which could form a base for next leg of the rally, according to analysts.

In the previous session, YES Bank shares closed atRs 23.33. Market cap of the bank stood at Rs 73,097 crore.

YES Bank has a one-year beta of 1.1, indicating high volatility during the period.

In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the YES Bank stock stands at 70, signaling the stock is near the overbought zone on technical charts.

YES Bank shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities said,"The recent pause appears to be a healthy retracement after a swift upmove, and the breakout zone between Rs 23 and Rs 22 is likely to act as a support base for the next leg of momentum.

The MACD remains in a positive crossover with an expanding histogram, validating continued strength. The Bollinger Bands suggests the price is consolidating near the upper band, and a bounce from the middle band around Rs 21.80 would further confirm sustained momentum.

The immediate support zone is placed between Rs 23.00 and Rs 22.00, followed by Rs 21.80, which aligns with the Bollinger midline. On the upside, resistance is visible near Rs 25.10, which marks the recent swing high, and a decisive close above this could open the path towards Rs 26."

Jigar S Patel from Anand Rathi said, "Support will be at Rs 23, and resistance at Rs 24.30. A decisive move above the Rs 24.30 level may trigger a further upside to Rs 25. The expected trading range will be between Rs 23 -25 for the short-term."

Drumil Vithlani, Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio said, "YES Bank is showing a bullish structure with a confirmed breakout above a key resistance zone. As long as the price sustains above Rs 22, the trend remains positive. Traders can look for buy-on-dips near Rs 22.00– Rs 22.50 with a stop-loss below Rs 21.00. Upside targets of Rs 25.80 and Rs 28.50 remain valid in the coming weeks."

Amruta Shinde, Research Analyst at Choice Broking said, "YES Bank is currently trading at Rs 23.32, having witnessed some profit booking after rebounding from lower levels and breaking out of a rounding bottom formation, a classic technical pattern signaling potential trend continuation. The recent profit booking at higher levels suggests the possibility of minor corrective dips, with immediate support seen at Rs 22.92 and Rs 22, which may serve as attractive accumulation zones for traders. If the stock sustains above these levels with positive price action supported by rising volumes, it could pave the way toward Rs 25.37 and Rs 26.21, indicating renewed bullish momentum."