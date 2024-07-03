YES Bank shares Q1 biz update; lender says deposits up 20.8%, advances 14.8%; key details

YES Bank shares will be in focus on Wednesday morning after the private lender updated stock exchanges about its provisional quarterly business activity. YES Bank Ltd said its loans and advances for the June quarter jumped 14.8 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 2,29,920 crore in the June quarter from Rs 2,00,204 crore in the same quarter last year. The bank is yet to announce its Q1 results date.

In a filing to BSE, YES Bank said deposits for the quarter were up 20.8 per cent YoY to Rs 2,64,910 crore from Rs 2,19,369 crore in the corresponding quarter of last year. The bank said its deposit growth excluding CDs came in at 20.9 per cent YoY. On quarterly basis, advances grew 0.9 per cent but deposits growth fell 0.5 per cent.

YES Bank said its CASA came in at Rs 81,405 crore for the June quarter, up 26.1 per cent over Rs 64,568 in the same quarter last year. CASA ratio stood at 30.7 per cent in Q1 against 30.9 per cent in Q4FY24 and 29.4 per cent in the Q1FY24.

Credit to deposit ratio came in at 86.8 per cent against 85.5 per cent in March and 91.3 per cent in the year-ago quarter. The liquidity coverage ratio stood at 137.8 per cent against 116.1 per cent in March and 127 per cent in the year-ago quarter.



