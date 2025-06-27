YES Bank shares gain 28% from 52-week low; buy, sell or hold?

Shares of YES Bank have surged 28% from their 52-week low this year. The banking stock was trading higher on Friday, rising nearly 1.50% to Rs 20.35 against the previous close of Rs 20.08 on BSE. Market cap of YES Bank stood at Rs 63,791 crore. YES Bank has a one-year beta of 1, indicating average volatility during the period. In terms of technicals, the relative strength index (RSI) of the YES Bank stock stands at 48, signaling the stock is neither overbought nor oversold on charts.

YES Bank shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day, 200 day but lower than the 20 day, 30 day moving averages.

Mandar Bhojane, Senior Equity Research Analyst, Choice Broking said, "YES Bank is currently trading at Rs 20.06, exhibiting a sideways trend within a narrow range of Rs 20.45 to Rs 19.30, reflecting indecisiveness and neutral sentiment. The RSI stands at 47.84, supporting the ongoing consolidation phase.

"Technically, the stock holds above its 20-week EMA and is also taking support near the 200-day EMA, indicating underlying strength. A breakdown below Rs 19.50 could drag the stock towards the Rs 18.00 level, which may act as a strong support zone. On the upside, a decisive move above Rs 20.50 with volume confirmation can trigger a bullish reversal, paving the way for an upside target of Rs 22.50–Rs 25.00. Given the current setup, a long position around Rs 20.06 could be considered with a stop-loss at Rs 19.30. Traders should watch for breakout or breakdown signals supported by volume or bullish/bearish candlestick patterns to confirm directional bias," added Bhojane.

Om Mehra, Technical Research Analyst, SAMCO Securities appears bullish on the outlook of the banking stock.

"YES Bank recently confirmed a breakout from an inverse head and shoulders pattern, which is typically a bullish reversal structure. The neckline of the pattern, placed near the Rs 19.50-Rs 20 zone, was decisively taken out in May with strong volume support. Following the breakout, the stock rallied swiftly toward Rs 23 before encountering resistance and slipping into a mild corrective phase.

The RSI stands at 47, having cooled off from the overbought zone. While it's yet to pick up decisively, it remains above the midline, suggesting consolidation rather than trend reversal. The MACD has flattened, with the histogram near neutral, indicating that momentum is stabilizing and could flip to positive on renewed buying interest.

This phase may represent a typical post-breakout retest, which often precedes the next leg higher. A sustained close above Rs 21 could re-ignite the uptrend and potentially retest the previous high near Rs 23, followed by a stretch toward Rs 24. As long as the price sustains above Rs 18 on a closing basis, the bullish setup remains valid. This zone can be considered as an accumulation area for medium-term investors, especially if accompanied by renewed volume strength."

Meanwhile,Goldman Sachs has a 'sell' call on YES Bank. It has a price target of Rs 15 per share. The global brokerage said it estimates the lender to deliver 14% loan growth and a 3 basis points expansion of return on assets over FY25-27.

The bank clocked a 63% rise in net profit to Rs 738 crore in the March 2025 quarter from Rs 452 crore in the corresponding period last year. Net profit climbed on the back of lower provisioning. The bank's provisions for bad loans slipped to Rs 318 crore in Q4 against Rs 471 crore in the year-ago period.YES Bank's net interest income, or the difference between interest earned on loans and expended on deposits, climbed 6% to Rs 2,276.36 crore from Rs 2,153 crore in the corresponding period last year.