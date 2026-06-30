YES Bank stock in focus as board approves Rs 16,000-crore fundraising plan 

YES Bank share price: YES Bank shares are in focus today after board of the lender approved raising of up to Rs 16,000 crore. The bank said it would raise Rs 7,500 crore via issuance of equity securities. The lender said it would also raise Rs 8,500 crore via eligible debt securities in Indian or foreign currency.

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YES Bank stock ended 0.93% higher at Rs 25.09 on Monday against the previous close of Rs 24.86. Market cap of the lender stood at Rs 78,747 crore. YES Bank stock has gained 17% this year and risen 24% in a year.

YES Bank shares are trading higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages.

The Board of Directors of the bank ("the Board") at its meeting held today i.e., Monday, June 29, 2026, has inter alia, considered and approved the following: (1) raising of funds by way of issuance of eligible equity securities through various permissible means, provided that aggregate amount to be raised by issuance of such securities shall not exceed Rs 7,500 crores. (2) Raising of funds by way of issuance of eligible debt securities in Indian or foreign currency, provided that aggregate amount to be raised by issuance of such securities shall not exceed Rs 8,500 crores.

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The proposals to raise funds will be placed before shareholders for approval at the bank's 22nd Annual General Meeting, scheduled to be held on August 19.

The fundraising is likely to be undertaken via various permissible routes in domestic and overseas markets. The debt issuance may also include instruments denominated in Indian or foreign currencies.

The bank said the equity fundraising, together with any dilution arising from the conversion of eligible convertible debt securities, will not lead to an aggregate dilution of more than 10% of the existing share capital.