YES Bank stock rises 4% as SMBC to infuse additional funds 

Shares of YES Bank rose nearly 4% on Friday after a report said Japanese financial giant Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp (SMBC) would invest Rs 16,000 crore ($1.83 billion) in the private lender via a combination of equity and debt. The big infusion of funds will add strength to the balance sheet.

The Economic Times report of further infusion of funds into the bank comes within a week after the Reserve Bank of India cleared Japan’s Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation (SMBC) to buy up to 24.99 per cent ownership in the private lender.

The stock surged 4 per cent to hit a high of Rs 19.45 on BSE in the current session. Market cap of the lender stood at Rs 60,856 crore.

In May 2025, the lender's board had cleared a share purchase agreement (SPA) between State Bank of India (SBI) and SMBC for the transfer of 4.13 billion shares (13.19 per cent stake). Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bandhan Bank, Federal Bank, and IDFC First Bank also inked SPAs for acquiring a combined 6.81 per cent stake.

As of June 30, 12 banks owned 33.70 per cent stake in YES Bank, with SBI owning a major portion of 23.96 per cent.