YES Bank, Suzlon Energy shares fall amid huge volumes; Tata Investment leads turnover table

Shares of YES Bank Ltd, RattanIndia Power Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd, Jaiprakash Power Ltd (JP Power), Reliance Power Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd and Urja Global Ltd fell amid high volumes on NSE in Monday's trade, underperforming the broader market. Orient Green Power Company Ltd and Alok Industries were a few stocks rising amid huge volumes, data showed. Tata Investment Ltd and Bajaj Finance were among stocks with high turnover on the stock exchange so far.

Among stocks, shares of Vodafone Idea fell 2.41 per cent to Rs 14.20 but topped the NSE volume chart. A total of 27,50,55,363 Vodafone Idea shares worth Rs 400.75 crore changed hands on the counter. RattanIndia Power saw 22,08,47,033 shares worth Rs 229 crore changing hands. The stock fell 4.69 per cent to Rs 10.15.

YES Bank saw 20,56,50,253 shares worth Rs 420 crore changing hands. The stock tanked 3.13 per cent to Rs 20.15. The YES Bank stock fell even as private lender has been included in the BSE100 index. The changes will be effective at the open of Monday, December 18. Besides, the bank has approved appointment of Tushar Patankar as Chief Risk Officer (CRO) of the bank for the period of 3 (three) years, effective from December 01, 2023. He joined the bank effective today, i.e. November 20, 2023 as Senior Management Personnel (SMP) of the private lender.

JP Power shares were trading 2.76 per cent lower at Rs 14.10, as Rs 128 crore worth 9,01,33,061 shares changed hands on the counter. Suzlon Energy dropped 3.43 per cent to Rs 40.85. A total of 8,29,37,562 Suzlon Energy shares worth Rs 345 crore changed hands. Reliance Power fell 2.19 per cent to Rs 22.35, as 8,27,44,084 company shares worth Rs 187 crore changed hands.

Shares of Orient Green Power Company Ltd and Alok Industries gained up to 4.7 per cent amid surge in volumes. Urja, IRB Infra, IRFC, Zomato, Dish TV, Nykaa and HCC were some other stocks seeing high volumes today.

In turnover terms, Tata Investment topped the chart. The Tata group's investment company logged a turnover of Rs 1,624 crore. It was followed by Bajaj Finance, which clocked a turnover of Rs 898 crore. HDFC Bank witnessed Rs 861 crore in turnover in the first few hours of trading. Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, Nykaa, Divis Lab, State Bank of India Ltd (SBI), Coal India and MOIL also saw high turnovers.

