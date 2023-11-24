YES Bank, Suzlon Energy shares lead volumes on NSE; Paytm, Honasa, BHEL top turnover chart

Shares of RattanIndia Power Ltd, YES Bank Ltd, Suzlon Energy Ltd, Vodafone Idea Ltd, Reliance Power Ltd and Jaiprakash Power Ltd (JP Power) saw volumes on NSE in Friday's trade. One 97 Communications Ltd (Paytm), Honasa Consumer Ltd (Mamaearth), BHEL and HDFC Bank were among stocks with high turnover on the stock exchange so far.

Among stocks, shares of RattanIndia Power rose 2.07 per cent to Rs 9.85 and topped the NSE volume chart. A total of 7,49,33,985 RattanIndia Power shares worth Rs 73 crore changed hands on the counter. YES Bank saw 6,31,00,051 shares worth Rs 126 crore changing hands. The stock fell 1.74 per cent to Rs 19.80. At ICICI Securities India Financials Equity Investors’ Conference held on Thursday, the private bank management met Reliance Nippon Life Insurance Co Ltd and UTI Retirement Solutions Ltd in a group meet. It also met Centrum PMS.

Suzlon Energy saw 5,60,66,490 shares worth Rs 227 crore changing hands. The stock climbed 3.57 per cent to Rs 40.60. Vodafone Idea shares were trading 0.34 per cent lower at Rs 13.55, as Rs 68 crore worth 5,06,31,767 shares changed hands on the counter.

Reliance Power fell 1.41 per cent to Rs 21.05, as 2,83,42,433 company shares worth Rs 60 crore changed hands. JP Power declined 1.82 per cent to Rs 13.45. A total of 2,67,02,986 JP Power shares worth Rs 36 crore changed hands.

Shares of SEPC, BHEL, Zomato, Paytm, Dish TV and HCC were some other stocks seeing high volumes today.

In turnover terms, Paytm topped the chart. The stock logged a turnover of Rs 1614 crore. As per CNBC TV18, the counter saw 1.6 crore shares or 2.56 per cent equity, changing hands worth Rs 1,441 crore at an average price of Rs 884 per share.

It was followed by Mamaearth, which clocked a turnover of Rs 501 crore. HDFC Bank witnessed Rs 317 crore in turnover in the first hour of trading. BHEL, Cipla, Zomato, Suzlon ENegy, NMDC, Angel One, Reliance Industries, Tata Motors and Dr Reddy's Labs also saw high turnovers.

Also read: Stock recommendations for November 24, 2023: CDSL, Bajaj Auto and Star Health