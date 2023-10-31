YES Bank, Tata Power, Delta Corp, IEX among retail-heavy stocks falling in Oct; Sulzon Energy bucks weak trend

HFCL Ltd, Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, Delta Corp Ltd, Tata Power Company Ltd, YES Bank Ltd, Tanla Platforms Ltd and Indian Energy Exchange Ltd (IEX) were among retail-heavy stocks that saw up to 15 per cent drop in their prices in October. Suzlon Energy Ltd, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd (GSFC) and PCBL Ltd bucked the weak trend, rising up to 22 per cent.

There were at least 32 companies in the BSE500 pack, where individuals holding up to Rs 2 lakh worth shares owned a combined 20 per cent or higher stakes, data compiled from corporate database AceEquity suggested. Twenty of such stocks fell 5-15 per cent in October; a total of 21 of these stocks underperformed the benchmark index. The BSE500 index is down 2.7 per cent for the month.

HFCL Ltd, where retail investors owned 26.94 per cent stake as on September 30, saw its shares falling 15.45 per cent in October (till Monday). Six other stocks namely Sterlite Technologies Ltd, Indiabulls Housing Finance Ltd, Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd, Polyplex Corporation Ltd, Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd and Delta Corp Ltd declined anywhere between 10 per cent and 14 per cent during the same period. Retail investors together owned 20-40 per cent stakes in the six companies at the end of September quarter.

Praj Industries Ltd (down 9.5 per cent), Tata Power Company (down 8.86 per cent), HEG Ltd (down 8.58 per cent), Tata Chemicals Ltd (down 7.73 per cent) and Yes Bank (7.48 per cent) and Tanla Platforms (down 7.27 per cent) fell 7-10 per cent. Retail investors owned a combined 20-28 per cent stake in the companies mentioned.

GMM Pfaudler, Rain Industries, Balaji Amines, Deepak Nitrite, Borosil Renewables, Indian Energy Exchange Ltd, Happiest Minds Technologies Ltd were some other stocks falling over 5 per cent in October.

Suzlon Energy Ltd, meanwhile, bucked the weak market trend rallying 22 per cent for the month. GSFC, PCBL and Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd surged 12-16 per cent during the same period.

