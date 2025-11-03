Zen Technologies shares in focus on order win from defence ministry

Zen Technologies shares are in focus today after the firm announced it has secured two contracts worth a total of ₹289 crore from the Ministry of Defence for the upgradation of its anti-drone systems. These upgrades are designed to directly address operational feedback received from Operation Sindoor and other frontline missions, where rapidly changing drone threats have underscored the need for systems that can be quickly adapted both in hardware and software.

The company highlighted that its anti-drone system is fully designed and developed in-house, enabling immediate validation of new requirements from the ministry and allowing for rapid system enhancements, a level of responsiveness which it emphasised cannot be matched by foreign-sourced products. The company reported that the projects are planned to be completed within a year.

Zen Technologies pointed out that global incidents such as the Pager attack and Stuxnet malware have reinforced the urgent requirement for complete, indigenous control over all components of India’s critical defence infrastructure. The company asserted that the procurement of indigenously designed, developed, and manufactured (IDDM) solutions empowers the Indian Armed Forces to implement changes and improvements at operational speed, narrowing the gap between emerging threats and deployed systems.

Chairman and Managing Director Ashok Atluri stated, "Imported systems evolve at a rate set by foreign vendors and their interests, not ours. Incidents like the pager malware operation highlight why control over every system component is vital. Buying Indian-designed, developed, and manufactured products is not an option, it's a requirement for survival as drone and cyber threats keep evolving."

The company’s shares finished the previous trading session 1.5% lower at ₹1,356.7 each. Over the past month, Zen Technologies' stock has declined by 8.8%, and so far this year, it is down 45.3%. The stock touched an intraday low of ₹1,356.7 in the previous session.